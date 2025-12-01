Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market to Reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2030 as Nations Accelerate Zero-Emission Energy and Mobility Transition

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Size reached USD 3.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 5.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% during the 2024–2031 forecast period.

The shift toward clean energy, net-zero targets, heavy-duty vehicle decarbonization, and the scaling of hydrogen infrastructure is driving one of the fastest-rising markets in the alternative energy ecosystem.

Hydrogen fuel cells, known for converting hydrogen and oxygen into electricity with zero carbon emissions, are rapidly becoming essential for powering transportation fleets, industrial heat systems, backup power units, microgrids, and portable applications. As governments fund hydrogen production hubs and OEMs introduce fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs), the commercial viability of hydrogen fuel cells is strengthening each year.

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Enter Their Commercial Growth Phase

1. Governments Offering Multi-Billion-Dollar Incentives

The U.S., Japan, South Korea, EU, and China have collectively committed USD 200+ billion in hydrogen strategies, of which a significant share directly supports fuel cell deployments.

2. Transportation Sector Pivoting to FCEVs

Fuel-cell buses, long-haul trucks, forklifts, rail systems, and maritime vessels are rapidly adopting hydrogen power because of longer range compared to batteries and faster refueling times.

3. Stationary Fuel Cell Adoption Soaring

Data centers, hospitals, telecom towers, industrial plants, and commercial buildings are installing solid oxide and phosphoric acid fuel cells for uninterrupted, low-carbon power.

Market Segmentation:

By Type (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, MCFC, Others)

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

PEMFCs dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 52% (USD 1.89 billion).

These fuel cells are widely used in transportation-especially in buses, forklifts, passenger cars, and light-duty commercial vehicles-due to their high power density and fast start-up times.

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

SOFCs held 24% (USD 870 million).

They are rapidly gaining ground in stationary and industrial segments, particularly for distributed power generation, energy-intensive industries, and backup systems.

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)

MCFCs contributed 13% (USD 470 million).

Their high-temperature efficiency and suitability for large stationary applications make them valuable for microgrids and industrial heat recovery systems.

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

PAFCs represented 8% (USD 290 million).

They are commonly installed in commercial buildings, hospitals, and data centers for reliable on-site clean power.

By Application (Transportation, Stationary, Portable)

Transportation

Transportation was the largest segment, contributing 46% (USD 1.67 billion).

Fuel-cell trucks, buses, forklifts, and passenger cars are gaining traction, supported by the rapid expansion of hydrogen refueling stations worldwide.

Stationary

Stationary applications accounted for 40% (USD 1.46 billion).

Data centers, hospitals, and industrial facilities use hydrogen fuel cells for reliable, grid-independent power. SOFC and MCFC systems dominate this space.

Portable

Portable systems represented 14% (USD 510 million), used in defense, telecom towers, remote energy solutions, and emergency response setups.

Regional Analysis

United States

The U.S. accounted for 36% (USD 1.31 billion) of global hydrogen fuel cell revenues in 2024.

Key U.S. Market Highlights:

Hydrogen hubs funded under the U.S. Infrastructure Law exceed USD 8 billion

Fuel-cell forklift fleets surpass 50,000 units nationwide

nationwide SOFC installations grew 14% YoY , driven by data center expansions

, driven by data center expansions Heavy-duty fuel-cell truck pilots increased by 120% from 2022 to 2024

By 2030, the U.S. hydrogen fuel cell market is expected to surpass USD 2.3 billion due to strong industrial adoption, rapid hydrogen station rollout, and increased fleet electrification.

Japan

Japan captured 11% (USD 400 million) in 2024, making it one of the most mature hydrogen fuel cell markets globally.

Key Japan Market Indicators:

Japan deploys 430,000+ Ene-Farm residential fuel cells

FCEV adoption rose 16% YoY

Hydrogen stations exceed 165 , the highest per capita globally

, the highest per capita globally Japan's green hydrogen projects expected to hit 1.5 million tons/year by 2030

By 2030, Japan is projected to reach USD 650+ million in hydrogen fuel cell revenues.

Competitive Landscape:

Below are revenues and hydrogen-specific contributions derived from annual reports and publicly available financial disclosures.

Ballard Power Systems

2023 Revenue: USD 102.4 million

USD Heavy-Duty Mobility Segment: USD 50 million

USD Significant R&D investment (USD 100+ million over two years) into next-gen PEMFC engines.

Bloom Energy

2023 Revenue: USD 1.3 billion

USD Bloom Energy Servers (SOFC systems): majority of the revenue

majority of the revenue Strong installations in data centers and microgrids.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

2023 Revenue: USD 114 million

USD MCFC systems account for most revenues

Installed worldwide capacity exceeds 400 MW.

Plug Power Inc.

2023 Revenue: USD 891 million

USD Leading supplier of fuel cell-powered forklifts

Operates the largest network of green hydrogen plants in the U.S.

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

2023 Revenue: USD 26 million (royalty-based business model)

USD (royalty-based business model) Focused on SOFC technology through licensing partnerships with Bosch, Doosan, and Weichai.

SFC Energy AG

2023 Revenue: USD 118 million

USD Specializes in portable and off-grid fuel cell systems

Military and industrial demand rising.

Doosan Fuel Cell America

Parent Company Revenue: Doosan Group - USD 15.1 billion

Doosan Group - USD Fuel cell business growing rapidly in Korea and North America.

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC (Hyster-Yale Group Company)

Parent revenue (Hyster-Yale): USD 3.4 billion

Nuvera focusing on heavy-duty fuel cell engines and hydrogen mobility solutions.

The Future of Hydrogen Fuel Cells: What Will Transform The Market By 2030

By 2030, the hydrogen fuel cell landscape will undergo major changes:

Heavy-duty transportation will drive >50% of new PEMFC installations

SOFC systems will become the standard for clean industrial heat and baseload power

Green hydrogen costs will fall 40–60% , improving fuel cell economics

, improving fuel cell economics Hydrogen refueling stations will exceed 15,000 globally

Hydrogen microgrids will expand across data centers and industrial parks

Military & defense will adopt fuel cells for silent, portable power

Hydrogen-powered trains, ships, and aircraft will reach commercial demonstration phases

