Hydrogen Fueling Station Market worth $3.97 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Hydrogen Fueling Station Market - By End-Users (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Others (Marine, Rail)), By Station Size (Small-Size Stations, Mid-Size Stations, Large Stations), By Station Type (Fixed Hydrogen Station, Mobile Hydrogen Station), By Supply Type (Off-Site (Gas, Liquid), On-Site (Electrolysis, Steam Methane Reforming), By Solution (Engineering Procurement and Construction, Components (Hydrogen Inlets, Compressors, Hydraulic Power Units and Controls, Dispensing Chiller Systems, Storage Units, Dispensers, Others)), By Pressure (High-Pressure, Low-Pressure)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Hydrogen Fueling Station Market is valued at US$ 634.63 Mn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 3.97 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 22.85% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 634.63 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 3.97 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 22.85% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn, Volume (Units) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By End-Users, By Supply Type, By Solution, By Pressure Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea Competitive Landscape Air Liquide, Nel ASA, Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., McPhy Energy S.A., Iwatani Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Chart Industries, H2 MOBILITY, Sera GmbH, Powertech Labs Inc., Galileo Technologies S.A., Nikola Corporation, Atawey, Nanosun Limited, PDC Machines, Peric Hydrogen Technologies Co., Ltd and others.

Hydrogen Fueling Stations are meant to fill fleet automobiles overnight. The vehicles are parked for an extended time at the station, and the tanks are gradually filled over time. Increased emphasis on decarbonizing energy end use, as well as growth in the expatriate population, are expected to drive demand for hydrogen fueling stations over the forecast period. However, hydrogen-generating technologies and high energy consumption are projected to stymie industry growth. Furthermore, increased hydrogen technology safety procedures are projected to give appealing market growth opportunities. As a result of the recent popularity of hydrogen-powered cell electric vehicles, hydrogen filling stations have gained a lot of attention.

These stations typically include a hydrogen storage system, a cooling system, and a dispenser with a nozzle that connects to a fuel cell vehicle. Unlike traditional power sources, fuel cells do not generate dangerous gases or contaminants that harm the environment. Furthermore, natural resource depletion, carbon emissions, and the rising expense of fossil fuels are paving the way for alternative modes of transportation and power generation. As a result, both the public and commercial sectors have made ongoing efforts to cut carbon emissions and save gasoline. Strict government laws governing CO2 and SO2 emissions promote the global expansion of the hydrogen filling station sector.

List of Prominent Players in the Hydrogen Fueling Station Market:

Air Liquide

Nel ASA

Linde plc

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

McPhy Energy S.A.

Iwatani Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Chart Industries

H2 Mobility

Sera GmbH

Powertech Labs Inc.

Galileo Technologies S.A.

Nikola Corporation

Atawey

Nanosun Limited

PDC Machines

Peric Hydrogen Technologies Co., Ltd

Others

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growing customer preference for various forms of zero-emission automobiles opens up new opportunities for the global industry. Various small and large-scale automotive manufacturers have launched new enterprises to boost FCEV placement and promote the automotive sector's transition to decarbonization. Over the next decade, advancements in zero-emission vehicles and fuel technologies will make green trucks less expensive and more widely available. The widespread implementation of fuel-cell electric vehicles in the trucking sector will contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions in the transportation industry of the United States. This will also expedite the acceptance of electric vehicles, tackle the climate emergency, and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

Challenges:

The initial capital expenses of planning, installing, and activating hydrogen fuelling stations are significant. In the absence of substantial government incentives, this high primery investment can be a barrier to entry for developers and investors. Inadequate standardization of hydrogen fueling systems and infrastructure can stymie interoperability and raise costs. Furthermore, the scarcity of hydrogen fuelling stations can contribute to customer scepticism, slowing the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell automobiles. Prospective customers may exhibit reluctance to make investments in hydrogen-powered vehicles in the absence of a robust infrastructure of refueling stations.

Regional Trends:

Asia Pacific Hydrogen Fueling Station Market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. China, Japan, and South Korea are among the major countries that have set ambitious hydrogen fuel cell car deployment goals as well as a favourable plan for developing HRS infrastructure. Japan is one of the fastest-growing countries in the world, thanks to a tremendous increase in the number of hydrogen filling stations. Additionally, Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate. The European Union's carbon reduction regulations, national renewable objectives, and decarbonization of bus fleets are some of the significant factors driving market expansion in the region. Furthermore, numerous regional organizations are investing heavily in order to increase clients' use of hydrogen fuel.

Recent Developments:

In Aug 2023 , Nikola Corporation, a prominent player in the global market for battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric cars (FCEV), as well as energy solutions, has just obtained an extra $16.3 million grant to support the financing of its hydrogen fuelling stations. Nikola acquired $58.2 million from the recent funding to bolster its hydrogen infrastructure.

, Nikola Corporation, a prominent player in the global market for battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric cars (FCEV), as well as energy solutions, has just obtained an extra grant to support the financing of its hydrogen fuelling stations. Nikola acquired from the recent funding to bolster its hydrogen infrastructure. In June 2023 , Air Liquide and Iveco Group restated their dedication to hydrogen as they marked the opening of Europe's inaugural high-pressure hydrogen station for long-haul vehicles.

Segmentation of Hydrogen Fueling Station Market-

By End-Users-

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others (Marine, Rail)

By Station Size-

Small-Size Stations

Mid-Size Stations

Large Stations

By Station Type-

Fixed Hydrogen Station

Mobile Hydrogen Station

By Supply Type-

Off-Site Gas Liquid

On-Site Electrolysis Steam Methane Reforming



By Solution-

Engineering Procurement and Construction

Components Hydrogen Inlets Compressors Hydraulic Power Units and Controls Dispensing Chiller Systems Storage Units Dispensers Others



By Pressure-

High-Pressure

Low-Pressure

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

