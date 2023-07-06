Hydrogen Fueling Stations Global Market to 2028: Hydrogen Becoming an Attractive Fuel Source for Heavy-Duty Applications Presents Opportunities

06 Jul, 2023, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Fueling Stations: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for hydrogen fueling stations is expected to reach $976.4 billion in 2028 from $453.6 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 16.6%.
Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2023 through 2028. This report also offers insights on drivers and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research. It also covers various market factors, including the impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, Porter's five forces, use-case analysis and the regulatory landscape.
The report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with some tables and charts/figures. The report's scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for station size, pressure, installation type and station type. Qualitative and quantitative data of all segments are provided in the report. The report examines each segment, determines the current market size and estimates the future market size, including compound annual growth rates (CAGR).
The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant hydrogen fueling station players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report also includes a competitive landscape chapter that discusses the market ecosystem of the top hydrogen fueling station providers in 2022.
Companies Mentioned
- Air Liquide
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Atawey
- Chart Industries Inc.
- Eni SpA
- FirstElement Fuel Inc.
- FuelCell Energy Inc.
- Galileo Technologies S.A.
- H2 Mobility Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG
- H2Energy AG
- Haskel
- Humble Hydrogen
- Hydrogen Refueling Solutions
- ITM Power PLC
- Iwatani Corp.
- Linde PLC
- McPhy Energy S.A.
- Nel ASA
- PDC Machines
- Peric Hydrogen Technologies Co., Ltd
- Powertech Labs Inc.
- SERA GmbH
Report Includes
- 37 data tables and 30 additional tables
- Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for hydrogen fueling stations
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Discussion of the major growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, technology updates, and impacts of region and industry specific macroeconomic variables influencing the market for hydrogen fueling station as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global hydrogen fueling station market in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis based on the station size, pressure, station type, installation type, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits and challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, industry regulations, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's five forces model analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market
- Insight into the company competitive landscape including a SWOT analysis of leading manufacturers, merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, venture fundings, and other strategic analyses
- Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Eni S.p.A., FirstElement Fuel Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., ITM Power plc, Linde plc, McPhy Energy, Nel ASA, and sera GmbH
Fuel cell cars (FCVs) and other hydrogen-powered machinery can be fueled at hydrogen fueling stations, which are also known as hydrogen filling stations or hydrogen refueling stations. As they allow motorists to refuel their vehicles with hydrogen-like gasoline or diesel, these stations are crucial for the broad adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles. Small mobile hydrogen filling stations and giant, high-pressure hydrogen dispensers are just two of the different sizes and shapes of hydrogen fueling stations. All hydrogen refueling sites present unique parts and design elements.
The storage tank for hydrogen, the compressor, the dispenser and the safety devices make up the main parts of a hydrogen fueling station. Pressurized hydrogen gas is kept in reserve in a high-pressure container called a hydrogen storage tank. Although some locations might have above-ground tanks, the storage tank is usually underground. Depending on the size and configuration of the station, the hydrogen is kept at a pressure ranging from 350 to 700 bar. The hydrogen gas must be compressed before being delivered to the receiver by the compressor. Electricity powers the compressor, usually at a pressure between 700 and 1,000 bar.
One of a hydrogen fueling station's most essential parts, the compressor, must be dependable and effective to deliver hydrogen fuel at the necessary pressure and flow rate. The dispenser serves as the point of interaction between the vehicle and the fueling station. Depending on the vehicle's needs, the dispenser delivers hydrogen to the vehicle at a pressure ranging from 350 to 700 bar. The dispenser must be built to be dependable, secure and straightforward.
For various vehicle types, some dispensers might have multiple hoses. Hydrogen fueling stations also feature several safety systems to guarantee reliable and safe operation. These safety measures include leak detection sensors and alerts, pressure relief valves for releasing excess pressure, and emergency shut-off systems for halting hydrogen flow in an emergency.
Fueling facilities for hydrogen vehicles work by drawing hydrogen from a storage tank and compressing it with a compressor. The vehicle's fuel cell is then filled with the compressed hydrogen delivered to the dispenser. The hydrogen and oxygen from the air are combined in a fuel cell to create energy, which powers the vehicle's electric motor. Since water vapor is the only byproduct of this process, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are a pure and adequate substitute for cars that run on gas or diesel.
Hydrogen fueling stations have several advantages over conventional gasoline and diesel filling stations. First, since hydrogen is a pure and renewable fuel, hydrogen fuel cell cars emit no emissions. Second, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have a larger range than electric cars, making them a practical substitute for long-distance travel.
Third, compared to electric cars, which can take hours to charge, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can be refueled quickly, usually in less than five minutes. Hydrogen refueling facilities must also overcome several obstacles. The high expense of constructing and running a hydrogen fueling station is one of the biggest obstacles. Infrastructure for hydrogen refueling stations is costly and includes things like compressors, dispensers and high-pressure storage tanks.
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
182
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$453.6 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$976.4 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
16.6 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Hydrogen Fueling Station History
- Evolution of the Hydrogen Fueling Station
- Early Experimental Designs (1970s-1980s)
- First Commercial Stations (1990s)
- Expansion and Development (2000s)
- Deployment of New Technologies (2010s)
- Expansion Beyond California (the 2020s)
- Value Chain Analysis
- Hydrogen Production
- Hydrogen Transportation
- Hydrogen Storage
- Hydrogen Dispensing
- Customer Service
- Porter's Five Forces Model
- Supplier Power
- Buyer Power
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitive Rivalry
- Impact of COVID-19 and the Ukraine-Russia War on the Global Market
- COVID-19 Impact
- Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
- PESTEL Analysis of Hydrogen Fueling Station
- Political Factors
- Economic Factors
- Sociocultural Factors
- Technological Factors
- Environmental Factors
- Legal Factors
- Industry Expert Insights
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Key Market Drivers
- Increasing Funds in Hydrogen Fueling Stations
- Increasing Variation of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
- Growing Demand for Clean Energy
- Reduction of Carbon Emissions
- Market Restraints
- High Upfront Cost for Developing Hydrogen Fueling Stations
- Immature Development of Hydrogen Infrastructure
- Key Challenges for the Hydrogen Fueling Station Market
- Risk Measurement and Safety Measures for Fueling Stations
- Market Opportunities
- Government Programs to Accelerate Deployment of Hydrogen Fueling Stations
- Hydrogen Becoming an Attractive Fuel Source for Heavy-Duty Applications
- Short-term and Long-term Impacts of Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Station Size
- Overview
- Small Stations
- Components of Small-sized Hydrogen Fueling Stations
- Types of Small-sized Hydrogen Fueling Stations
- Advantages of Small-sized Hydrogen Fueling Stations
- Medium Stations
- Components and Processes Involved in a Typical Medium-sized Hydrogen Fueling Station
- Large Stations
- Components of a Large-sized Hydrogen Fueling Station
- Design Considerations for a Large-sized Hydrogen Fueling Station
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Pressure
- Overview
- High Pressure
- Factors of High-pressure Hydrogen Fueling Facilities
- Low Pressure
- Factors of Low-pressure Hydrogen Fueling Facilities
- Categories of Low-pressure Hydrogen Fueling Stations
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Station Type
- Overview
- Fixed
- Types of Stationary Hydrogen Filling Stations
- Mobile
- Components of a Mobile Hydrogen Fueling Station
- Advantages of Mobile Hydrogen Fueling Stations
- Challenges of Mobile Hydrogen Fueling Stations
- Applications of Mobile Hydrogen Fueling Stations
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Installation Type
- Overview
- New Stations
- Retrofitting
- Repair and Maintenance of Hydrogen Fueling Stations
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdkps2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article