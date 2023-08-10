Hydrogen Generation Market to grow by USD 47.84 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for fertilizers to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen generation market is set to grow by USD 47.84 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period. Discover Specialty Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The hydrogen generation market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Generation Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The global hydrogen generation market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hydrogen generation in the market are Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Claind Srl, Cummins Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc, Green Hydrogen Systems, Hiringa Energy Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., ITM Power plc, Iwatani Corp., Linde Plc, Mahler AGS GmbH, McPhy Energy SA, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Nel ASA, Parker Hannifin Corp., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc., and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. and others. The hydrogen generation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings

Air Liquide SA - The company offers hydrogen generation solutions such as hydrogen production by electrolysis from renewable energies.

The company offers hydrogen generation solutions such as hydrogen production by electrolysis from renewable energies. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - The company offers hydrogen generation solutions such as pipeline supply as well as delivered gas or liquid and onsite generation.

The company offers hydrogen generation solutions such as pipeline supply as well as delivered gas or liquid and onsite generation. Claind Srl - The company offers hydrogen generation solutions such as H series gas generators.

Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by delivery mode (merchant and captive), application (chemical industry, refinery industry, metal processing industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the merchant segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. In merchant delivery mode, hydrogen is delivered by tanker or storage container from the manufacturing facility to a supplier-owned storage capacity facility built at the customer's site. Therefore, rising demand for hydrogen in small quantities along with dealer mode capabilities is expected to drive the growth of the dealer segment of the market over the forecast period. Merchant delivery mode is best suited for customers who do not have consistent demand patterns or sufficient demand volume for captive mode. This solution is less costly for such customers than the company's own shipping method. Hydrogen gas has low distribution costs and can be transported over long distances using the commercial delivery mode. This cost efficiency will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 56% of the global market growth during the forecast period. APAC's refining industry is driven by huge local demand for refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel. This demand is driven by countries exhibiting healthy GDP growth rates, mainly India and China . According to several government regulations, oil and gas refineries are required to reduce sulfur levels in diesel. To do this, these refineries need to increase their hydrogen content. In November 2022 , Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and other capital partners announced the acquisition of the proposed Nagapattinam Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Tamil Nadu, India . Such investments will have a positive impact on the market in the long term and drive the growth of the market of interest during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Claind Srl

Cummins Inc.

FuelCell Energy Inc

Green Hydrogen Systems

Hiringa Energy Ltd.

Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.

ITM Power plc

Iwatani Corp.

Linde Plc

Mahler AGS GmbH

McPhy Energy SA

Messer SE and Co. KGaA

Nel ASA

Parker Hannifin Corp.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Hydrogen Generation Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

An emerging trend in the hydrogen generation market is expected to fuel the market growth is the reduction in fuel cell prices.

Increased investment in research and development has lowered the cost of fuel cell technology.

Declining production costs of fuel cell systems will lead to an increase in the number of fuel cell applications in various industries.

This increasing number of fuel cell applications will lead to increased demand for hydrogen gas, thereby driving market growth.

Major challenges -

A major challenge hindering market growth is the competition from alternative technologies.

Increased investment in research and development has reduced the cost of fuel cell technology.

It is also widely used in the transportation and telecommunications sector. As such, the use of fuel cells is limited to powering lightweight vehicles for APUs and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for defense and commercial applications.

Given that fuel cell technology still lags behind other renewable technologies, it has demand in the market because batteries are available in a wide range of sizes and power ranges.

Hydrogen Generation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 47.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Claind Srl, Cummins Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc, Green Hydrogen Systems, Hiringa Energy Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., ITM Power plc, Iwatani Corp., Linde Plc, Mahler AGS GmbH, McPhy Energy SA, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Nel ASA, Parker Hannifin Corp., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc., and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hydrogen generation market 2017 - 2021

4.2 By Delivery mode Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Delivery Mode

6.3 Merchant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Captive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Delivery Mode

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Refinery industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Metal processing industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Air Liquide SA

12.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

12.5 Claind Srl

12.6 Cummins Inc.

12.7 ITM Power plc

12.8 Iwatani Corp.

12.9 Linde Plc

12.10 Mahler AGS GmbH

12.11 McPhy Energy SA

12.12 Messer SE and Co. KGaA

12.13 Nel ASA

12.14 Parker Hannifin Corp.

12.15 SHOWA DENKO K.K.

12.16 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

12.17 Xebec Adsorption Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

