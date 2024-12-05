Hydrogen Generation Market to grow by USD 49.7 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by fertilizer demand and AI-driven market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global hydrogen generation market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.52% during the forecast period. Growing demand for fertilizers is driving market growth, with a trend towards reduction in fuel cell prices. However, changes in government policies and regulations poses a challenge. Key market players include Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Claind Srl, Cummins Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Green Hydrogen Systems, Hiringa Energy Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., ITM Power PLC, Iwatani Corp., Linde Plc, Mahler AGS GmbH, McPhy Energy SA, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Nel ASA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Resonac Holdings Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Xebec Adsorption Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Delivery Mode (Merchant and Captive), Application (Chemical industry, Refinery industry, Metal processing industry, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Claind Srl, Cummins Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Green Hydrogen Systems, Hiringa Energy Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., ITM Power PLC, Iwatani Corp., Linde Plc, Mahler AGS GmbH, McPhy Energy SA, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Nel ASA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Resonac Holdings Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Hydrogen Generation Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing focus on reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, particularly Carbon Dioxide (CO2) from Electricity production and Heavy Industry. Infrared radiation technology is a trending solution for GHG reduction in hydrogen production. Prominent companies like Air Liquide are leading the way with Coal Gasification and Electrolysis. The Biorefinery sector is also adopting hydrogen for Ammonia and Methanol production. Despite inflation, the Industrial sector's energy consumption drives the market. Green Hydrogen Policy initiatives are boosting demand. Technological advancements in renewable sources like wind and solar power are making hydrogen production cost-effective. Key players like Air Liquide, Siemens Energy, and Linde are making contracts and acquisitions to expand their market share. Hydrogen energy storage and heat production are gaining traction. Vendor analysis reveals that renewable energy sources are replacing fossil fuels in hydrogen production. Renewable hydrogen is set to replace hydrodesulphurization, hydroCracking, reforming, and petroleum in refineries. The shift to netzero emissions is driving the adoption of hydrogen in refineries, oil refining, and fuel cell applications. Pilot projects like SoHyCal in Fresno, California, and Hygenco Green hydrogen stations are paving the way for a hydrogen-powered future. Accurate market research, including qualitative and quantitative, is essential for businesses to stay informed about this dynamic market. The market's future depends on continued technological advancements, renewable sources, and government policies.

The cost reduction in fuel cell technology, primarily due to decreased platinum loading on anodes, larger bipolar plate formation and welding costs, and modified gas diffusion layers, as reported by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has led to a decline in the production costs of fuel cell systems. This cost decrease is anticipated to boost the adoption of fuel cells in various sectors, increasing the demand for hydrogen gas and consequently driving the growth of the global hydrogen generation market.

Market Challenges

• The Hydrogen Generation Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for clean energy and decarbonization efforts. However, challenges persist, such as high GHG emissions from traditional production methods using fossil fuels like coal gasification and petroleum refining. Infrared radiation and greenhouse gas emissions contribute to air pollution, making renewable sources like electrolysis a more attractive option. Heavy industry and long-distance transport sectors are major consumers, driving demand for hydrogen in power generation and heat production. Prominent companies like Air Liquide are leading the way with green hydrogen production through electrolysis using renewable energy. Electricity production from biorefineries and hydrogen energy storage are technological advancements reducing reliance on fossil fuels. However, inflation and energy consumption concerns may impact market growth. Vendor analysis, contracts, and acquisitions are crucial for accurate market research. Renewable hydrogen production from sources like wind and solar power is becoming more common, reducing the carbon footprint and moving towards net-zero emissions. Pilot projects, such as SoHyCal in Fresno, California, and Hygenco Green's hydrogen stations, showcase the potential of hydrogenpowered vehicles and fuel cells. The industrial sector, including refineries, is adopting hydrogen for processes like hydrodesulphurization, hydroCracking, reforming, and ammonia and methanol production. Despite challenges, the market remains qualitative and quantitative, with renewable energy as a key driver.

• The hydrogen and fuel cell industry is currently in a development stage, with no industry-specific regulations in place for hydrogen infrastructure products and fuel cell systems in Canada, the EU, the US, and other jurisdictions, except for electricity production. New technologies are emerging for hydrogen's use in storing renewable electricity. As of now, there are no regulations for fuel cell vehicles. However, with anticipated market growth, the hydrogen generation market may face government regulations in its operating markets.

Segment Overview

This hydrogen generation market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Delivery Mode 1.1 Merchant

1.2 Captive Application 2.1 Chemical industry

2.2 Refinery industry

2.3 Metal processing industry

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Merchant- The merchant delivery mode in the hydrogen generation market involves supplying hydrogen from production facilities to customer sites through tankers or storage containers. Contract agreements for this service last between three to seven years, making it suitable for customers with fluctuating demand or insufficient volume for captive production. Hydrogen can be transported over long distances at a lower cost due to the merchant delivery mode. The hydrogen is transferred from holding tanks into double-skinned tankers with capacities ranging from 10-20 metric tons. The operating pressure of these insulated tankers varies depending on the type of gas being transported. The growing demand for small quantities of hydrogen and the cost-effective nature of merchant delivery are expected to fuel the market's growth in the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Hydrogen Generation Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, particularly Carbon Dioxide (CO2), in various sectors. Hydrogen produced from renewable sources, such as wind and solar, is gaining popularity as it emits only water vapor during combustion. The market is driven by the need for cleaner electricity production, heavy industry, long-distance transport, and the shift towards net-zero emissions. Technological advancements in hydrogen production through electrolysis, biorefinery, coal gasification, and petroleum refining processes like hydrodesulphurization, hydroCracking, reforming, and petroleum refining are key factors driving market growth. However, inflation and energy consumption are challenges that need to be addressed. The industrial sector, particularly oil refining, is a prominent consumer of hydrogen, but the market is also expanding to other sectors due to government policies promoting Green Hydrogen. Air pollution from fossil fuels and crude oil quality concerns are also driving demand for hydrogen as a cleaner alternative.

Market Research Overview

The Hydrogen Generation Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for clean energy and the need to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, particularly in sectors such as heavy industry, long-distance transport, and power generation. Hydrogen can be produced through various methods, including electrolysis using renewable energy sources and coal gasification with Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technology. Infrared radiation is used in some hydrogen production processes to improve efficiency. Electricity production from fossil fuels contributes to GHG emissions, making hydrogen an attractive alternative. Biorefineries are also exploring hydrogen production as a byproduct of their processes. The market is influenced by inflation, energy consumption trends, and government policies promoting Green Hydrogen. Technological advancements in hydrogen production through electrolysis, hydro desulphurization, hydroCracking, reforming, and petroleum refining are driving market growth. Renowned publishers provide qualitative and quantitative research on this market, including vendor analysis, contracts, acquisitions, and hydrogen energy storage. Renewable hydrogen is gaining popularity due to its net-zero emissions, and pilot projects like the SoHyCal facility in Fresno, California, and Hygenco Green's hydrogen stations are leading the way. The industrial sector, including ammonia and methanol production, is also adopting hydrogen to reduce its carbon footprint. Despite these advancements, challenges such as crude oil quality and refinery projects' carbon footprint remain.

