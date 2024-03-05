Hydrogen in Power Thematic Research Report - Green Hydrogen via Electrolysis is One of the Most Promising and Sustainable Technologies within Power

DUBLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen in Power (2023) - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Green hydrogen via electrolysis is one of the most promising and sustainable technologies within power and is gaining traction in the market.

The market outlook highlights that by 2030, green hydrogen production capacity will reach 160,001ktpa. Hydrogen production from renewable electricity will play a significant role in the realization of long-term decarbonization goals and improvement in energy security. Greater demand for renewable hydrogen will determine the pace of dedicated renewable capacity expansion in the coming years.



The report focuses on hydrogen in power as a theme. It provides an industry analysis on how big the hydrogen theme is and how fast it will grow in the coming years.



The report provides hydrogen market size and growth forecast. It provides a snapshot on green hydrogen and low-carbon hydrogen market production capacity by region for 2030. It also covers patents trends and venture financing trends in power.



The report provides an overview on hydrogen adoption in key industries and provides an overview on upcoming green hydrogen projects. The report discusses the challenges in green hydrogen economy. and discusses the uses cases of hydrogen by power utilities. It contains details of M&A deals driven by hydrogen theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones for hydrogen.



The report focus on the trends related to hydrogen as a theme in technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends. The report also includes an overview of competitive positions held by power utility companies adopting hydrogen.



The report provides -

A detailed analysis of the growing hydrogen market.

The report gives an insight of the leading players in hydrogen and where do they fit in the value chain.

The report gives an overview of the leaders, challengers and key users in the hydrogen chain.

Technology briefing on production of hydrogen, steam methane reforming, coal gasification, electrolysis and other production methods.

A briefing on detailed analysis of hydrogen value chain, an overview of key participants and their role in hydrogen value chain.

A briefing on how green hydrogen will accelerate renewable production capacity.

An insight on electrolyzers in hydrogen production and policies to scale-up hydrogen production.

Company profiles of leading adopters of hydrogen in power sector.

A snapshot of power sector scorecard predicting the position of leading power companies in hydrogen theme.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Signals

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Company Coverage:

E.ON

ENGIE

Gazprom

Iberdrola

Orsted

RWE

Rosatom

Vattenfall

Linde

Air Liquide

Energias de Portugal

Duke Energy

Korea Electric Power

Xcel energy

Uniper

Cummins

Siemens Energy

Bloom Energy

Plug Power

Powercell Sweden

FuelCell Energy

EnBW

Naturgy Energy

HES Energy Systems

AFC Energy

Air Products & Chemicals

Proton Power System

Toshiba ESS

HyGear



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j65dsh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets