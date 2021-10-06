Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021

MUNICH and PFORZHEIM, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green hydrogen will play a crucial role in the climate-friendly energy mix of the future. The Green Hydrogen Manifesto, which was presented today as part of The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 at Messe München, provides valuable insights and inspiration on how to promote the use of this energy source. With this manifesto, the initiators Hydrogen Europe, German Hydrogen and Fuel-Cell Association DWV, European Electrolyzer & Fuel Cell Forum EFCF and The smarter E Europe aim to send a clear signal in favor of decarbonization and a sustainable circular economy.

Whether it's the Fit for 55 package in Europe or the forming of a new government in Germany: A new foundation is being laid – also for the energy market of the future. Green hydrogen is a key element for a climate-neutral economic system. As a main feature of a sustainable energy supply, green hydrogen enables intelligent networks across the energy, heating and transportation sectors. Under the heading "The Green Hydrogen Manifesto", the manifesto aims to help drive the advancement of green hydrogen in Europe. "Against the backdrop of the current realignment in politics, our manifesto aims to encourage decision-makers to factor in green hydrogen – whether in the energy sector or the economic sector," says Werner Diwald, Chair of the German Hydrogen and Fuel-Cell Association DWV. "Because hydrogen that is produced from renewable sources is not only important for the energy transition. More importantly, it also provides huge opportunities for the economy of the European Union."

Europe as a model for the introduction of green hydrogen

Along with the German DWV, authors of the manifesto include Hydrogen Europe as the European umbrella organization for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry, the European Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell forum EFCF and The Smarter E Europe, the innovation hub for new energy solutions. The manifesto is aimed at policy makers in the European Union as well as national governments and politicians. "We want to show policy makers how important green hydrogen is for a circular economy and decarbonization, and motivate them to take action," says Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO of Hydrogen Europe. "In the future, Europe must lead the way in introducing this energy source while also ensuring and enhancing prosperity and prospects. That is our responsibility for the future and for climate protection."

The manifesto defines how Europe can live up to its leadership role by laying out twelve demands, including a guiding framework and targeted incentives as well as measures to ramp up production volumes and reduce costs. The first demand is: The CO2 content of energy carriers should serve as the new currency for energy systems. Other specific recommendations include, for example, the certification of hydrogen as a global commodity, the appointment of a dedicated EU Hydrogen Special Envoy in charge of driving forward the EU Hydrogen Strategy and partnerships with third countries, and a legal framework at the EU level for the regulation of hydrogen networks.

Presenting to international trade visitors

This manifesto was presented at the Green Hydrogen Forum, part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe Restart 2021, which is still taking place in Munich until October 8. Oliver Bucheli, President of the European Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Forums: "With its focus area Green Hydrogen Forum & Expo, ees Europe Restart 2021 was the perfect setting to present our manifesto to an international expert audience and win over supporters. Green hydrogen will only be able to establish itself on the market with active support from the economy, science and policy makers. Europe has the means to be a worldwide leader in this industry."

Shortly after its publication, as many as 54 companies and organizations have signed the Green Hydrogen Manifesto as a sign of their support. Some of the first to sign include SAIPEM S.p.A., Forschungszentrum Juelich, Haldor Topsoe AS, the German Federal Association for Combined Heat and Power (B.KWK), ITM Power, Paul Wurth GmbH and Deutsche Kreditbank AG, among others. The large number of signatures demonstrates the importance of the demands to policy makers, according to Markus Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH: "We are pleased that we are able to draw attention to an extremely relevant energy issue with the Green Hydrogen Forum and the Green Hydrogen Manifesto."

Supporters can still sign the manifesto on site at ees Europe Restart 2021 until October 8. In the closing session of the Green Hydrogen Forum in hall B6 on October 8, from 2:45pm–3:30pm, the manifesto will once again be discussed. Associations and industrial companies who are interested in openly showing their support can sign up using the following link: www.thesmartere.de/hydrogen-manifesto/become-a-signatory

Find out more about all of the demands in the manifesto and all signatory logos: https://www.thesmartere.de/green-hydrogen-manifesto

The smarter E Europe, which encompasses the four individual exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe, will take place as The smarter E Europe Restart from October 6–8, 2021, at Messe München.

For more information, please visit:

www.TheSmarterE.de

Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbH

The smarter E

The smarter E is the innovation hub for events and topics that drive the new energy world. Renewable energy, decentralization and digitalization are bringing lasting changes to the energy world. This development demands cross-sector, intelligently integrated concepts and solutions for the efficient generation, storage, distribution and use of energy, so that we can ensure a secure and sustainable energy supply around the clock in the future. Under the motto "Creating the new energy world", The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions and conferences that take an in-depth look at these topics. In doing so, it is now Europe's largest platform for the energy industry.

Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, has been dedicated to solar energy for 30 years and has established itself as the industry's most important meeting point. The exhibition focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies and solar power plants.

ees Europe, the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, will take place for the seventh time in 2021, presenting the entire value-added chain of innovative battery and energy storage technologies.

Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, focuses on solutions and technologies for clean transportation.

EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It focuses on the efficient distribution and use of electricity and heat generated from renewable sources of energy, smart energy management, and sector coupling in buildings and districts. Other key topics are smart grids and microgrids, grid infrastructure, energy services, and operator models.

For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: www.TheSmarterE.de

The smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

The German Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association e.V. (DWV)

The German Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association e.V. (DWV) as an interest group has been working since 1996 to promote the rapid market introduction of hydrogen as an energy carrier and of fuel cell technology. The association aims to promote the development of the hydrogen economy as a component of a sustainable energy supply in order to ensure the efficient achievement of climate targets while at the same time maintaining security of supply and Germany as an industrial location.

Hydrogen produced with renewable energies will play a decisive role in this. The association's activities will focus on implementing and optimizing the necessary market, technological and regulatory framework for the hydrogen economy in the areas of plant engineering, generation, transport infrastructure and application technologies. To solve these challenges globally, DWV is also committed to international sustainable cooperation. Our 400 personal members and over 140 member institutions and companies represent more than 1.5 million jobs nationwide; the association thus represents a significant part of the German economy.

EFCF

EFCF AG organises the European Electrolyser and Fuel Cell Forum - world's leading scientific and technical conference in the field of electrolysers, fuel cells and hydrogen since 1994 in Lucerne Switzerland. The forum accommodates more than 500 experts, building bridges between science, engineering and industry.

Hydrogen Europe

Hydrogen Europe is the European association representing the interest of the hydrogen and fuel cell industry and its stakeholders and promoting hydrogen as an enabler of a zero-emission society. With more than 300 companies and 27 national associations as members, our association encompasses the entire value chain of the European Hydrogen and fuel cell ecosystem collaborating with the European Commission in the Fuel Cell Hydrogen Joint Undertaking.

For more information, please visit www.hydrogeneurope.eu

