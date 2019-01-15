Hydrogen Peroxide Market is Anticipated to Grow 3.3% CAGR Till 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 3.3% by 2023 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Hydrogen peroxide, (H2O2) is a colourless, clear, slightly viscous liquid. It is a green oxidant that decomposes in oxygen and water. The factors that propel the growth of the Hydrogen Peroxide Market include increasing demand due to enhanced paper quality and improved yield of wood mass. Hydrogen Peroxide Market may be explored by type, product type, applications, and geography. Hydrogen Peroxide Market may be explored by type as Purity 35%, Purity 50%, Purity 27.5%, and Others. Hydrogen Peroxide Market may be explored by product type as high Strength Type, and Universal Type. Hydrogen Peroxide Market could be explored based on applications as Textile Industry, Pulp & Paper Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, and Others. The "Pulp & Paper Industry" segment led the Hydrogen Peroxide Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023 owing to increasing demand for de-inked recycled papers and increasing demand for paper industry.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period owing to rising consumption of hydrogen peroxide on large scale and increasing end user industry. China is the major market for hydrogen peroxide in the county. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Hydrogen Peroxide Market comprise Evonik, Solvay, Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Peroxy Chem, Kemira, OCI Chem, Zhongcheng Chem, MGC, NPL, and etc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Global hydrogen peroxide (CAS 7722-84-1) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% by 2023, according to a new report published by Radiant Insights. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (pulp & paper, chemical intermediates, water treatment, mining, textile, electronics, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The report covers forecast and analysis for the hydrogen peroxide market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the hydrogen peroxide market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the hydrogen peroxide market on a global level.

Access 121 page research report with TOC on "Hydrogen Peroxide Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-hydrogen-peroxide-market-outlook-2018-2023

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global hydrogen peroxide market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Demand for this market rises from the pulp & paper, chemical intermediates, water treatment, mining, textile, electronics, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global hydrogen peroxide market.

Key Applications

Pulp & Paper

Chemical Intermediates

Water Treatment

Mining

Textile

Electronics

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Key Vendors

ADAMA Agricultural

Aditya Birla

AkzoNobel

Anhui Aoyuan

Anhui Jinhe Industrial

Jinmei Zhongneng

Arkema

Auecc

Befar Group

Belinka Perkemija

Ercros S.A

Evonik

Guangdong ZhongCheng

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:



Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com



SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.