Hydrogen Peroxide Market size is set to grow by USD 518.87 mn from 2023-2027, increasing demand for paper from developing and underdeveloped nations to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrogen peroxide market size is estimated to grow by USD 518.87 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Application (Bleaching, Chemical synthesis, Disinfectant, and Others), End-user (Pulp and paper, Textiles, Wastewater treatment, and Food and beverages and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Avantor Inc., BASF SE, Chang Chun Group, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Hansol Holdings, Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Kingboard Holdings Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., National Peroxide Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, OCI Co. Ltd., PJSC Khimprom, RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, and Taekwang Group

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Hydrogen peroxide is a versatile chemical compound with multiple functions, including disinfectant, bleaching, and oxidant properties. Its applications span various industries such as pulp and paper, chemical synthesis, wastewater treatment, mining, textiles, and raw material production. The HPPO process is a significant application in the market. Hydrogen peroxide's antiseptic properties make it useful for treating skin cuts, bruises, infections, and oral health issues like mouth rinse and mouth irritation. It also aids in oxidizing organic contaminants in groundwater using renewable energy sources like solar panels. Despite its benefits, hydrogen peroxide has potential health hazards and side effects, including mucus production and oral infections.

Market Challenges

Hydrogen peroxide is a versatile chemical compound with various applications, including disinfectant, bleaching agent, and oxidant. The global hydrogen peroxide market is experiencing significant growth due to its widespread usage in numerous industries. However, the market's expansion may be hindered by several factors.

In the pulp and paper industry, the adoption of surrogate bleaching agents, such as chlorine-based bleaching agents, sodium dithionate, and xylanase enzymes, is increasing due to their residue-free action. This trend is expected to hamper the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market during the forecast period.

Another industry where hydrogen peroxide faces competition is in wastewater treatment. Substitutes for hydrogen peroxide, such as ozone and UV light, are gaining popularity due to their environmental benefits and cost-effectiveness.

Hydrogen peroxide is also used in various applications, including skin care, mouth rinse, and oral health. However, its use may come with health hazards and side effects, such as skin irritation, mouth irritation, and mucus production. - In the mining industry, hydrogen peroxide is used in the HPPO process for producing hydrocarbons from biomass. However, the market's growth may be limited by the high production costs and the availability of alternative processes.

In the textiles industry, hydrogen peroxide is used as a bleaching agent and an oxidant. However, the increasing use of alternative raw materials and production methods may limit the market's growth. - Hydrogen peroxide's antiseptic properties make it an essential component in various applications, including skin care and oral health. However, the growing availability of alternative antiseptics and disinfectants may hinder the market's growth.

Despite these challenges, the global hydrogen peroxide market is expected to witness incremental growth during the forecast period due to its wide range of applications and the increasing demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective alternatives. In conclusion, the hydrogen peroxide market is experiencing both opportunities and challenges due to the growing availability of substitutes and the increasing demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective alternatives. The market's growth may be hindered by the widespread adoption of surrogate bleaching agents in the pulp and paper industry and the growing presence of substitutes for hydrogen peroxide in wastewater treatment applications. However, the market's expansion may be driven by the increasing demand for hydrogen peroxide in various applications, including skin care, mouth rinse, and oral health, and the increasing adoption of eco-friendly and cost-effective production methods.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This hydrogen peroxide market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Bleaching

1.2 Chemical synthesis

1.3 Disinfectant

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Pulp and paper

2.2 Textiles

2.3 Wastewater treatment

2.4 Food and beverages and others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Bleaching- Hydrogen Peroxide, an essential oxidant, holds significant market share in various applications, particularly in the realms of disinfection and bleaching. In the medical sector, it serves as a valuable component in treating skin cuts, bruises, and infections, acting as an antiseptic. For oral health, it functions as a mouth rinse and alleviates mouth irritation and oral infections. In industries, Hydrogen Peroxide's bleaching properties are extensively used in the Pulp and Paper industry for chemical synthesis and wastewater treatment. In the Mining sector, it aids in ore processing. In Textiles, it is a crucial raw material for fabric manufacturing, brightening clothes and removing stains from both synthetic and natural fibers. Additionally, it plays a vital role in the HPPO Process, enhancing the mechanical properties of fibers. Despite its numerous benefits, Hydrogen Peroxide can pose health hazards and side effects, including mucus production and potential oxygen release during application.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Hydrogen Peroxide (HP) is a versatile chemical compound with various applications in numerous industries. Its primary functions include disinfecting, bleaching, and acting as an oxidant. In the Pulp and Paper sector, HP is utilized in the HPPO Process for pulp bleaching. In Chemical Synthesis, HP serves as a critical raw material. For Wastewater Treatment and Mining, HP's oxidizing properties make it an essential component. In Textiles, HP is used for bleaching and as a disinfectant. HP's antiseptic properties make it valuable in treating skin cuts, bruises, and infections. As a mouth rinse, HP aids in reducing mucus and alleviating oral infections. Despite its benefits, HP can pose health hazards and side effects, including mouth irritation and oxygen release, which can be harmful if inhaled excessively.

Market Research Overview

The Hydrogen Peroxide market encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of this versatile chemical compound. Hydrogen Peroxide is a colorless, odorless, and inexpensive oxidizing agent, widely used in various industries such as textiles, paper, pulp and paper, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. Its unique properties, including its ability to decompose into water and oxygen, make it an essential ingredient in numerous applications. The global Hydrogen Peroxide market is driven by factors such as increasing demand from end-use industries, growing awareness of its environmental benefits, and ongoing research and development efforts to improve its production efficiency and reduce costs. The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, with significant opportunities in emerging economies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Bleaching



Chemical Synthesis



Disinfectant



Others

End-user

Pulp And Paper



Textiles



Wastewater Treatment



Food And Beverages And Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio