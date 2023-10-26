Hydrogen peroxide market to grow by USD 518.87 million from 2022 to 2027; Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The hydrogen peroxide market size is expected to grow by USD 518.87 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is segmented by application (bleaching, chemical synthesis, disinfectant, and others), end-user (pulp and paper, textiles, wastewater treatment, and food and beverages and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the hydrogen peroxide market including Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Avantor Inc., BASF SE, Chang Chun Group, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Hansol Holdings, Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Kingboard Holdings Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., National Peroxide Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, OCI Co. Ltd., PJSC Khimprom, RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, and Taekwang Group. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2023-2027

Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd: The company offers hydrogen peroxide through Thai Peroxide Ltd, which includes capacity stands at 22500MTPA for Hydrogen Peroxide.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The bleaching segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The main use of hydrogen peroxide is as a bleaching agent, and it is widely used in various industries such as the pulp and paper industry, pharmaceutical industry, and textile industry. In addition, the bleaching segment is increasingly used in the textile industry to whiten clothing and remove stains from both synthetic and natural fibers. Furthermore, the main advantage of hydrogen peroxide in the textile industry is that it is also used in the production of fabrics, as it helps to improve the mechanical properties of fibers. The textile industry is witnessing significant growth in developing countries and is expected to drive the growth of the bleaching segment during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the major factors contributing significantly to the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market is the presence of developing countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen peroxide market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrogen peroxide market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrogen peroxide market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of hydrogen peroxide market companies

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 518.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, South Korea, and Germany

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

