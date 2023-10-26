Hydrogen peroxide market to grow by USD 518.87 million from 2022 to 2027; Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The hydrogen peroxide market size is expected to grow by USD 518.87 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is segmented by application (bleaching, chemical synthesis, disinfectant, and others), end-user (pulp and paper, textiles, wastewater treatment, and food and beverages and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the hydrogen peroxide market including Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Avantor Inc., BASF SE, Chang Chun Group, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Hansol Holdings, Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Kingboard Holdings Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., National Peroxide Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, OCI Co. Ltd., PJSC Khimprom, RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, and Taekwang Group. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd: The company offers hydrogen peroxide through Thai Peroxide Ltd, which includes capacity stands at 22500MTPA for Hydrogen Peroxide.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Application

The bleaching segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The main use of hydrogen peroxide is as a bleaching agent, and it is widely used in various industries such as the pulp and paper industry, pharmaceutical industry, and textile industry. In addition, the bleaching segment is increasingly used in the textile industry to whiten clothing and remove stains from both synthetic and natural fibers. Furthermore, the main advantage of hydrogen peroxide in the textile industry is that it is also used in the production of fabrics, as it helps to improve the mechanical properties of fibers. The textile industry is witnessing significant growth in developing countries and is expected to drive the growth of the bleaching segment during the forecast period.

  • Geography 

APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the major factors contributing significantly to the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market is the presence of developing countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen peroxide market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the hydrogen peroxide market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the hydrogen peroxide market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of hydrogen peroxide market companies

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 518.87 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.55

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, China, India, South Korea, and Germany

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user 

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

