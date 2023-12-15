Hydrogen Pipeline Market worth $25.7 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Hydrogen Pipeline Market by Type (Mobile, Fixed), Hydrogen Form (Gas, Liquid), Pipeline Structure (Metal, Plastics & Composites), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2023 to USD 25.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The hydrogen pipeline sector is rapidly evolving due to the growing usage of hydrogen in various industries, such as energy, transportation, and manufacturing, which is driving the demand for extensive pipeline networks. Hydrogen's versatility as a clean energy carrier contributes to the surge in infrastructure development.

By type, the fixed pipelines segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the hydrogen pipeline market from 2023 to 2030.

The fixed pipelines, by type, are projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. They are permanently installed in the ground, providing a reliable and long-term solution for transporting hydrogen. Made of steel or plastic, these pipelines efficiently transport large volumes of hydrogen at high pressure, reducing transportation costs. They are buried underground for durability and safety, and are used for distributing hydrogen from production facilities to various end-users.

By pipeline structure, plastic & composites are projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the hydrogen pipeline market during the forecast period.

The plastic & composites segment ranks as the fastest-growing segment in the Hydrogen pipeline market by pipeline structure during the forecast period. FRPs, composed of a reinforced polymer matrix, provide exceptional corrosion resistance, lightweight construction, and a high strength-to-weight ratio. Their flexibility enables adaptability to various pipeline lands and grounds, simplifying installation and reducing costs. Recognized for cost-effectiveness, FRPs serve as a superior alternative to traditional metal pipelines in hydrogen transportation. Ongoing research and development ensure that FRPs meet stringent safety standards, solidifying their position as frontrunners in this evolving market.

By region, the Middle East & Africa is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment of the hydrogen pipeline market from 2023 to 2030.

Middle East & Africa is the fastest-growing segment of the hydrogen pipeline market. It emerges as a global hub for hydrogen pipeline development, driven by factors such as abundant renewable energy, growing hydrogen demand, supportive government policies, existing oil and gas infrastructure, and a strategic location for export. There are upcoming and ongoing projects that exemplify the MEA region's commitment to leading in hydrogen pipeline development. The existing renewable energy, technological advancements, and environmental concerns are shaping the Middle East & Africa's key role in the global energy transition and the hydrogen pipeline market.

Market Players

The major players operating in the hydrogen pipeline market include Cenergy Holdings (Belgium), SoluForce B.V. (The Netherlands), Salzgitter AG (Germany), Gruppo Sarplast S.r.l (Italy), Tenaris (Luxembourg), Hexagon Purus (Norway), Pipelife International GmbH (Austria), Europe Technologies (France), H2 Clipper, Inc. (US), NPROXX (The Netherlands), GF Piping Systems (Switzerland), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), and Jindal Saw Limited (India), among others.

