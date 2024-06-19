Hydrogen Powered Vehicles Join Electric, Propane and Natural Gas Fleets for 14th Annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow

AUSTELL, Ga. and CARTERSVILLE, Ga. and ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow hosted by PSC Vice Chairman Tim Echols and produced by Event Energy Partners will roll into town promoting the benefits of alternative fuels, starting July 9th with three consecutive tour-stops in Austell, Cartersville, and Alpharetta. The series opens at the Riverside EpiCenter on July 9th followed by stops in Cartersville at the new Savoy Automobile Museum on July 10th, and a final stop at the North Fulton campus of Gwinnett Technical College on the 11th.

With funding from the EPA's Clean School Bus Program, K12 schools can select Blue Bird Vision Electric or Propane autogas buses. Club Car, an iconic golf cart producer, showcases the Club Car Urban XR, its latest street-legal electric vehicle; a mini pickup with a dump truck bed for conveniently hauling and dumping payloads with several other cargo options.

At each stop, Georgia PSC Commissioner Tim Echols leads key industry suppliers in fast-paced panel discussions highlighting the benefits of clean fuels for municipal and commercial fleet operators. There will be an accompanying outdoor showcase of electric, hydrogen and near-zero alt-fuel vehicles, leading off with the Club Car Urban mini-pickup, Workhorse EV trucks from Electric Commercial Vehicles and the new KIA EV9 now being manufactured in West Point, GA. Georgia Power will detail their programs, services and rates to support their customer's growing network of workplace and public EV charging units and the new jobs created by electrification. Atlanta Regional Commission (Austell, Alpharetta) will review the growth in Georgia's clean transportation network and economic development. Blue Bird, Yancey Bus, Alliance Autogas, EPA, and Clean Cities Georgia will cover the essentials for Clean School Bus funding for EV and propane buses and their related fueling/charging infrastructure build-outs. Atlanta Gas Light, Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia and Cummins will review the essential benefits of renewable natural gas (RNG/CNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, like refuse haulers and OTR trucks. Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. will showcase the world's first hydrogen-powered golf car and a G3 boat utilizing sustainable marine fuel. Qcells, building multi-billion-dollar solar cell and modular plants in Dalton and Cartersville will highlight their progress as the host sponsor of the Savoy Automotive Museum stop on July 10th.

With billions in federal funding available for clean fueling and infrastructure, and a state that is leading the way in EV automotive manufacturing and supply chain, the Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow provides audiences with the necessary connections and technical resources to become energy efficient and energy resilient.

The Clean Energy Roadshow is the longest running mobile educational series for fleets in Georgia. Each Roadshow stop runs the same agenda. Registration is required but is free to fleets and government attendees. For more information visit www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com

Contact: Joy Kramer, 678-224-1248

Event Energy Partners, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Event Energy Partners LLC