Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Usher in New Era of Transportation

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium demand has soared with the advent of electric vehicles, as severe supply shortages pose a serious threat to the long-term sustainability of the Battery Electric Vehicle ("BEV") transportation sector. However, another viable option for cleaner, cheaper and more sustainable transportation exists. Instead of battery-powered electric cars, vehicles powered with hydrogen, the most abundant resource in the universe, may be the key to truly disrupting the auto industry. The world is rapidly shifting away from the dwindling resource of fossil fuels, and hydrogen is expected to play a crucial role in slashing emissions and finally achieving sustainability. Hydrogen-powered electric vehicles are already commercially available with a multitude of cars, trucks and buses planned and in production. This tsunami of hydrogen-powered vehicles could turn the tide on dangerous emissions and usher in a new era of transportation — if they can be fueled. While there's an abundance of hydrogen in the universe, there is a massive lack of hydrogen fueling stations, with less than 70 stations spread throughout the United States. The lack of hydrogen fueling stations is the primary impediment to rapid adaptation and presents an enormous opportunity. Recent developments at Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (OTCPK: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) (Profile) could rectify this shortfall and may create a powerful force in facilitating the rollout of hydrogen vehicles across the nation. Clean Power Capital is an investment holding company that recently acquired a 90% equity stake in PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., a patented on-site hydrogen fueling intellectual property and technology that already has 14 installations around the country in private and public facilities. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is credited for creating the first commercially market for hydrogen fuel cell technology and is building the hydrogen economy as a leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions and recently raised $1 billion for hydrogen investments. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) intends to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet with its zero-emission PEM fuel cells that are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) designs and will manufacture zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure. Hydrogen power goes beyond just transportation. FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) develops turnkey distributed power generation solutions, and operates and provides comprehensive services for the life of power plants for utilities and industry.

BEVs not nearly as sustainable as touted.

The shift to clean, safe, abundant and sustainable hydrogen power underway.

A myriad of new hydrogen vehicles are coming.

Hydrogen fueling stations may offer enormous upside.

The Future Is Now

One need look no further than Saudi Arabia, the oil giant of the world, to recognize that hydrogen power is imminent. While still pumping oil, Saudi Arabia is also investing heavily in green hydrogen production projects. The Saudis are developing a green hydrogen production plant capable of producing 650 tons of green hydrogen fuel every day, enough to run around 20,000 hydrogen-fueled buses. The project is described as the largest green hydrogen energy project in the world as Saudi Arabia intends to continue its energy sector dominance — whether the fuel is oil or hydrogen.

The abundance of hydrogen and the relative simplicity of use are propelling the transition to hydrogen-powered vehicles and a healthier sustainable planet. When hydrogen and air are pushed into opposite sides of a fuel cell, the two chemically react to produce electricity, water vapor and small amounts of heat. Electricity flows from the fuel cell to power a vehicle's electric motor. An added bonus? No toxic fumes escape from the car's tailpipe, only a trickle of water.

From a Trickle to a Flow

A recent "Wall Street Journal" article titled "Betting on Hydrogen" reported that hydrogen currently supplies less than 5% of the world's energy but could reach nearly one quarter of global energy consumption by 2050 and generate more than $2.5 trillion direct revenue annually. In the article, Olav Juntilla, managing director at Nomura Greentech Capital Advisors, stated, "Large-scale usage of hydrogen requires build-out and operation of not just production facilities but also compression, transportation, distribution and conversion facilities."

This is the sweet spot for Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) and its subsidiary PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. Operating at the intersection of technology and opportunity, PowerTap deploys state-of-the-art hydrogen production fueling and refueling technology that produces hydrogen onsite, bypassing the need for the build-out of larger expensive production facilities, gas compression, transportation, distribution or conversion facilities. Hydrogen is produced right at the filling station versus production off-site then delivery to a filling station. Most other hydrogen fueling stations buy hydrogen for storage at higher costs; PowerTap's model is believed to be exponentially more cost effective and expandable.

PowerTap is near completion of the third-generation design of its patented on-site hydrogen production and dispensing technology. This third-gen version includes significant improvements over earlier units and stands apart from other hydrogen-fueling technologies currently available. The PowerTap modular design allows for the station to be fully assembled and tested prior to delivery, provides for Underwriters Laboratories (UL) approval, and allows for rapid deployment at suitable sites.

Right Solution for Today

PowerTap shares revenues with automobile and truck fueling stations in return for hosting PowerTap hydrogen fueling stations at their locations. By partnering with and incentivizing major fueling networks to install hydrogen fuel technology at existing locations, the unique PowerTap business model simplifies and accelerates deployment. The distinctive stations can go live in a matter of weeks as opposed to months or years required to build separate fueling stations. The technology and business model enable mass production and rollout of stations as well as upgrades in capacity and storage. These critical elements are essential as demand for hydrogen fueling stations is expected to increase significantly.

The design of the PowerTap station is significantly smaller than its competitor, making it easy to relocate if needed. In addition, the stations will be able to accommodate new hydrogen production technologies as they come online providing PowerTap with the ability to upgrade its technology onsite.

"PowerTap's patented, on-site blue hydrogen generating fuel station technology is the right solution for today's lack of hydrogen fueling infrastructure," said Power Tap COO Kelley Owen. "PowerTap plans to roll out hydrogen fueling stations to meet the USA's public hydrogen fueling station increased demand. Our new modular design will allow us to deploy our stations rapidly starting in 2021."

Operationally tested for more than a decade, a PowerTap station produces 999.995% pure hydrogen. The system is designed to operate 4,000 hours without maintenance and has a life cycle of over 40,000 hours. The company enjoys a strong IP portfolio with more than 20 issued patents and represents a pure play in hydrogen fueling technology.

"As an established hydrogen fueling technology, PowerTap and hydrogen are finally having their time as a green, but also economically compelling energy option. PowerTap is planning on becoming a leading player in the multi-billion dollar hydrogen fueling space," said PowerTap CEO Raghu Kilambi. As ever more hydrogen vehicles come to market, the opportunities for PowerTap and Clean Power Capital should grow exponentially. Toyota is already expanding its hydrogen-powered Mirai production tenfold from 3,000 to 30,000 for the 2021 model year. Through PowerTap, Clean Power Capital intends to fuel these vehicles and all those that follow.

Committed to Hydrogen

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is building the hydrogen economy as a leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel-cell turnkey solutions. The company's innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology. The company has deployed an estimated 38,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility — more than anyone else in the world — and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is intent on delivering fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. Ballard's vision is to be the leading global provider of innovative clean energy solutions offering superior performance at a reduced operating cost. The company uses its fuel cell expertise to deliver valuable and innovative solutions to customers globally and power the hydrogen society.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as it's known today.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a global leader in developing environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary fuel cell technology. The company develops turnkey distributed power generation solutions and operates and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. FuelCell Energy's mission and purpose remains to utilize its proprietary, state-of-the- art fuel cell power plants to reduce the global environmental footprint of baseload power generation by providing environmentally responsible solutions for reliable electrical power, hot water, steam, chilling, hydrogen, microgrid applications, and carbon capture.

With all the positive attributes of hydrogen-powered vehicles including cost per mile, fueling time, driving range, zero toxic emissions and minimal environmental impact plus the readily available abundance of hydrogen fuel sources, it's easy to understand a global shift toward hydrogen power. Clean Power Capital plans to facilitate and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles across the nation through PowerTap, all while delivering on the company's paramount goal of generating maximum returns from its investments.

For more information on Clean Power Capital Corp., please visit Clean Power Capital Corp.

