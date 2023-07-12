Hydrogen Production, Storage, Transport and Applications Global Market Forecasts to 2033

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Hydrogen Production, Storage, Transport and Applications (Hydrogen Economy) 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Hydrogen Production, Storage, Transport and Applications (Hydrogen Economy) 2023-2033 is an essential resource for anyone involved in the hydrogen, energy and sustainability industries.

Hydrogen technology and production is a key part of decarbonization strategies and a means to achieve direct electrification. The report provides extensive proprietary data on green and blue hydrogen production and capacity, trade, demand, applications, market share, and pricing.

The Global Market for Hydrogen Production, Storage, Transport and Applications (Hydrogen Economy) 2023-2033 covers all elements of this fast-growing market. Future market development and low-carbon innovation is driven by new green hydrogen (electrolyzers) and blue hydrogen technologies.

Other important elements include:

  • storing and transporting hydrogen.
  • hydrogen fuel cells.
  • hydrogen vehicles including taxis, planes and cars.

Report contents include:

  • Analysis of current hydrogen production (grey, brown etc.) and demand forecasts to 2033.
  • Market value chain and industry map.
  • Market drivers, trends and challenges.
  • Hydrogen production processes and costs.
  • Recent industry developments and investments and start-up funding.
  • Market analysis of hydrogen technology and production including blue hydrogen (from decarbonised natural gas), green hydrogen (from renewable power and electrolysis), carbon capture, hydrogen storage & transport, hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen vehicles.
  • Profiles of 228 companies including large corporations and start-ups. Companies profiled include Advanced Ionics, C-Zero, Dynelectro, Ekona Power, Electric Hydrogen, Enapter, EvoIOH, FuelCell Energy, Heliogen, HiiROC, Hystar, HydrogenPro, Innova Hydrogen, Ionomr Innovations, ITM Power, Jolt Electrodes, Monolith Materials, Ohmium, PowerCell Sweden, Sunfire, Syzgy Plasmonics, Thiozen and Verdagy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

3 MARKET ANALYSIS
3.1 Industry developments 2020-2023
3.2 Start-up and investment funding
3.3 National hydrogen initiatives
3.4 Market map
3.5 Global hydrogen production
3.5.1 Current Annual H2 Production
3.5.2 Hydrogen production processes
3.5.3 Production costs
3.5.4 Global hydrogen demand forecasts
3.6 Green hydrogen
3.6.1 Role in energy transition
3.6.2 Electrolyzer technologies
3.6.2.1 Alkaline water electrolysis (AWE)
3.6.2.2 Anion exchange membrane (AEM) water electrolysis
3.6.2.3 PEM water electrolysis
3.6.2.4 Solid oxide water electrolysis
3.6.3 Market players
3.7 Blue hydrogen (low-carbon hydrogen)
3.8 Hydrogen Storage and Transport
3.9 Hydrogen Fuel Cells
3.10 Hydrogen Vehicles

4 COMPANY PROFILES (228 company profiles)

5 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6189o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global N95 Masks Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Cases of Respiratory Infections & Rising Pollution Fuel Demand

Global Telecom Expense Management Strategic Business Report 2023: Rapid Proliferation of Smartphones Lends Traction to TEM Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.