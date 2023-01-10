Hydrogen Station Deployments Surpass 1,000 With China Leading the Way

U.S. Falls Behind in Embracing the Fuel of the Future

STERLING, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major milestone, the number of hydrogen stations deployed globally has surpassed the 1,000-mark, according to a study by Information Trends. China represents roughly one-third of global deployments, but the U.S. lags far behind with less than 100 hydrogen stations.

Global Hydrogen Station Deployments, Year-End 2022

The study, Global Market for Hydrogen Fueling Stations, 2023, says there is now a worldwide momentum for hydrogen station deployments with China leading the way. The U.S. is a laggard in adopting the fuel of the future, but the rest of the world is rapidly embracing hydrogen for their energy needs.

The second highest hydrogen station deployments after China are in Japan, followed by Korea, said Shakeel Ahmed, Senior Analyst at Information Trends. Other Asia-Pacific countries with aggressive plans for hydrogen station deployments include Australia, New Zealand, and India. Another four Asia-Pacific countries have also deployed hydrogen stations.

So far, Germany is the only European country with over 100 hydrogen stations deployed, the study said. Other European countries aggressively deploying hydrogen stations include France, the U.K., Slovenia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Spain.

According to the study, Europe is rapidly growing its hydrogen fuel cell ecosystem, but limited hydrogen station deployments have also occurred in the Middle East and Africa. Including deployments in the Middle East and Africa, a total of 30 countries in the region have deployed hydrogen stations.

Most of the hydrogen stations deployed so far were designed for hydrogen fuel cell passenger vehicles, said Mr. Ahmed. However, we are seeing an acceleration in the deployments of hydrogen stations for commercial vehicles, as well as for locomotives and maritime vessels.

Airbus, the European aerospace corporation, is developing a hydrogen fuel cell engine that it will test on its largest plane, the A380 superjumbo, the study said. For decades, NASA has used hydrogen as a rocket fuel to deliver crew and cargo to space.

