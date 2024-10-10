Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Scavenger Market to Grow by USD 255.7 Million from 2024-2028, Boosted by Expanding Oil & Gas Refinery Capacity, Report on AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Scavenger Market size is estimated to grow by USD 255.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.27% during the forecast period. Rise in global oil and gas refinery capacity is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in adoption of IOT in industrial emission control systems. However, fluctuation in prices of crude oil poses a challenge - Key market players include Altana AG, Arkema SA, Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Cestoil Chemical Inc., Chemical Products Industries Inc., Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Ecolab Inc., General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Hexion Inc., Innospec Inc., KNG Capital, Merichem Co., Newpoint Gas LLC, Schlumberger Ltd., Sofina SA, Solvay SA, Dow Inc., and Vink Chemicals GmbH and Co. KG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global hydrogen sulfide (H2S) scavenger market 2024-2028

Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Scavenger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 255.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Altana AG, Arkema SA, Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Cestoil Chemical Inc., Chemical Products Industries Inc., Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Ecolab Inc., General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Hexion Inc., Innospec Inc., KNG Capital, Merichem Co., Newpoint Gas LLC, Schlumberger Ltd., Sofina SA, Solvay SA, Dow Inc., and Vink Chemicals GmbH and Co. KG

Market Driver

Air quality is a pressing issue for governments, regulators, and citizens worldwide. To address this challenge, investments in policies and initiatives are on the rise. Real-time air quality monitoring is essential for effective and efficient interventions. Advancements in sensor technology, IoT platforms, and mobile communications have led to the development of portable, cost-effective sensors. Big Data capabilities, such as analytics and machine learning, help identify causes and fluctuations in air pollution. Regulations against hydrogen sulfide (H2S) emissions in industries like oil and gas, mining, and paper and pulp are increasing, driving the demand for H2S sensors and air quality monitors. Companies like Spec Sensors provide advanced solutions, such as Digital Gas Sensor Module and Ultra-Low Power Analog Sensor Module for H2S detection, contributing to the growth of the H2S scavenger market.

Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) scavengers are in high demand due to increasing H2S emissions from various industries. Biogas production and industrial activities are significant contributors. Environmental agencies enforce strict regulations on H2S emissions, driving the market growth. Two main types of scavengers exist: regenerative and non-regenerative. Oil & Gas Companies, Paper & Pulp Manufacturers, Mining Companies, and Municipalities use H2S scavengers in fuel, crude oil, LPG, petroleum products, storage tanks, tanker ships, pipelines, and industrial processes. H2S gas poses health hazards and corrosion risks, leading to equipment integrity issues and environmental damage. Liquid, solid, and powder scavengers are customized solutions for different applications. Regenerative scavengers use adsorption technology, while non-regenerative scavengers rely on compression. HVAC professionals and corrosion control experts utilize H2S scavengers for emissions control. Oilfield chemicals and chemical processing facilities also require H2S scavengers. Terminal facilities, hydrocarbon products, water treatment plants, and wastewater treatment facilities use water-soluble scavengers to mitigate environmental pollution. H2S scavengers play a crucial role in maintaining equipment integrity and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Market Challenges

The global hydrogen sulfide scavenger market relies heavily on various industries for its growth. The health of these industries is contingent upon the strength of the global economy. With economy, there's an increased demand for manufactured goods and services. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant economic disruption, with projected losses of around USD9 trillion and a global economic contraction of approximately 3% in 2020. Additionally, sustained deflation in major economies like the US, Japan , and the Eurozone may negatively impact the economy and, in turn, the hydrogen sulfide scavenger market. Furthermore, volatility in raw material prices can affect the market's growth by impacting supply and profit margins.

and a global economic contraction of approximately 3% in 2020. Additionally, sustained deflation in major economies like the US, , and the Eurozone may negatively impact the economy and, in turn, the hydrogen sulfide scavenger market. Furthermore, volatility in raw material prices can affect the market's growth by impacting supply and profit margins. The Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) scavenger market is growing due to the increasing challenge of removing H2S from various industries like fuel, crude oil, LPG, petroleum products, and hydrocarbon streams. H2S is a toxic gas emission that can cause health hazards and corrosion in storage tanks, tanker ships, pipelines, and terminal facilities. It's also a major concern in industrial processes such as regenerative products, compression, and HVAC systems. Scavenging technologies are essential for removing H2S from hydrocarbon products, including natural gas and oil and gas production. Water treatment plants and wastewater treatment facilities also face H2S challenges. Customized solutions are needed to address the unique requirements of different industries. Water-soluble scavengers are commonly used to remove H2S from water-based systems. However, they can also pose environmental pollution risks. Therefore, it's crucial to consider safety standards and the impact on equipment integrity and terminal facilities. The demand for H2S scavengers is increasing due to the energy demands of hydrogen fuel cells and the need to reduce toxic gas emissions in mining, agriculture, food processing, and other industries. Scavenging technologies are also essential for complying with environmental regulations and minimizing the risks of H2S emissions.

Segment Overview

This hydrogen sulfide (h2s) scavenger market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Oil and gas

1.2 Water and wastewater treatment

1.3 Others Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 APAC

2.3 Europe

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Oil and gas- The Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) scavenger market is primarily driven by the oil and gas industry, which accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Hydrogen sulfide is a naturally occurring gas in crude oil and natural gas, formed from the decay of organic matter. During drilling, completion, and servicing operations, hydrogen sulfide is released, necessitating the use of H2S scavengers to minimize its concentration in hydrocarbon production fluids. These scavengers effectively decrease hydrogen sulfide gas levels in crude oil, making it a cost-effective and sustainable choice as an additive in the oil and gas industry. New discoveries of crude oil and natural gas reserves, particularly in emerging countries like APAC and MEA, are expected to fuel market growth. For instance, Africa's large untapped reserves have attracted the attention of major exploration and production companies, leading to new oil and gas discoveries. The increasing demand for additives in the oil and gas industry is further anticipated to boost the market's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a toxic and corrosive gas commonly found in various industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper, and fuel production. Hydrogen sulfide gas can be produced during the processing of crude oil, LPG, and petroleum products, as well as during the production of hydrocarbon streams. To mitigate the risks associated with H2S gas emissions, industries rely on H2S scavengers, which are chemical compounds that react with H2S to form less harmful byproducts. These scavengers play a crucial role in ensuring safety standards are met and preventing toxic gas emissions. Oilfield chemicals, oilfield equipment, storage tanks, tanker ships, pipelines, terminal facilities, and other infrastructure are all potential targets for H2S-induced corrosion. H2S scavengers help prevent this corrosion, ensuring equipment integrity and reducing maintenance costs. Customized solutions are essential in the H2S scavenger market, as different industries and applications require specific scavenger types and dosing rates. H2S scavengers are used in various applications, including crude oil production, natural gas processing, and wastewater treatment. In summary, the H2S scavenger market caters to various industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper, and fuel production, to mitigate the risks associated with H2S gas emissions and ensure equipment integrity.

Market Research Overview

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a toxic gas with a strong, unpleasant odor that is commonly found in various industries and natural processes. It is a byproduct of chemical compounds in oil and gas production, petrochemicals, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper manufacturing, mining, agriculture, food processing, and other industrial activities. Hydrogen sulfide emissions pose significant safety risks and health hazards, and can lead to environmental damage if not properly managed. Scavenging technologies are used to remove H2S gas from hydrocarbon streams, storage tanks, pipelines, tanker ships, and other industrial processes. These technologies include regenerative and non-regenerative scavengers, such as adsorption and compression-based systems. Regenerative scavengers can be further categorized into liquid, solid, and powder scavengers. Environmental agencies and industrial activities that produce or handle hydrogen sulfide are subject to strict safety standards and regulations. H2S gas can cause corrosion in equipment, leading to potential safety hazards and costly repairs. Customized solutions are available for various industries to address their specific H2S scavenging needs, including hydrocarbon streams, terminal facilities, water treatment plants, and wastewater treatment facilities. Hydrogen sulfide scavengers are also used in the production of hydrogen fuel cells, natural gas, biogas, and other energy sources. In the oil and gas industry, H2S scavengers are used to prevent toxic gas emissions during crude oil and LPG production. In the pulp and paper industry, H2S scavengers are used to prevent corrosion and improve equipment integrity. In mining, H2S scavengers are used to prevent emissions and protect workers from health hazards. In agriculture and food processing, H2S scavengers are used to prevent contamination and ensure product quality. Overall, the hydrogen sulfide scavenger market is driven by the increasing demand for safe and efficient removal of H2S gas from various industrial processes and natural gas sources. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing focus on environmental sustainability and safety regulations.

