Hydrogen Technology and Production Global Market 2023 - 2033: Recent Industry Developments and Investments and Start-up Funding

Hydrogen technology and production is a key part of decarbonization strategies and a means to achieve direct electrification. The three main types of hydrogen are grey hydrogen, blue hydrogen and green hydrogen.

The Global Market for Hydrogen Technology and Production 2023-2033 covers all elements of this fast-growing market. Future market development and low-carbon innovation is driven by green hydrogen (electrolyzers) and blue hydrogen technologies.

Other important elements include:

storing and transporting hydrogen.

hydrogen fuel cells.

hydrogen vehicles including taxis, planes and cars.

Report contents include:

Analysis of current hydrogen production (grey, brown etc.) and demand forecasts to 2033.

Market value chain and industry map.

Market drivers, trends and challenges.

Hydrogen production processes and costs.

Recent industry developments and investments and start-up funding.

Market analysis of hydrogen technology and production including blue hydrogen (from decarbonised natural gas), green hydrogen (from renewable power and electrolysis), carbon capture, hydrogen storage & transport, hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen vehicles.

Profiles of 175 companies including multi-nationals, large corporations and start-ups. Companies profiled include Advanced Ionics, Electric Hydrogen, Enapter, FuelCell Energy, Heliogen, HiiROC, Ionomr Innovations, Monolith Materials, Ohmium, PowerCell Sweden, Thiozen and Verdagy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Hydrogen classification

2.2 Global energy demand and consumption

2.3 The hydrogen economy and production

2.4 Hydrogen value chain

2.5 National hydrogen initiatives

2.6 Market challenges

3 MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Industry developments 2020-2023

3.2 Start-up and investment funding

3.3 National hydrogen initiatives

3.4 Market map

3.5 Global hydrogen production

3.5.1 Current Annual H2 Production

3.5.2 Hydrogen production processes

3.5.3 Production costs

3.5.4 Global hydrogen demand forecasts

3.6 Green hydrogen

3.6.1 Role in energy transition

3.6.2 Electrolyzer technologies

3.6.2.1 Alkaline water electrolysis (AWE)

3.6.2.2 Anion exchange membrane (AEM) water electrolysis

3.6.2.3 PEM water electrolysis

3.6.2.4 Solid oxide water electrolysis

3.6.3 Market players

3.7 Blue hydrogen (low-carbon hydrogen)

3.7.1 Advantages over green hydrogen

3.7.2 Production technologies

3.7.2.1 Steam-methane reforming (SMR)

3.7.2.2 Autothermal reforming (ATR)

3.7.2.3 Partial oxidation (POX)

3.7.2.4 Sorption Enhanced Steam Methane Reforming (SE-SMR)

3.7.2.5 Methane pyrolysis (Turquoise hydrogen)

3.7.2.6 Coal gasification

3.7.2.7 Advanced autothermal gasification (AATG)

3.7.2.8 Biomass processes

3.7.2.9 Microwave technologies

3.7.2.10 Dry reforming

3.7.2.11 Plasma Reforming

3.7.2.12 Solar SMR

3.7.2.13 Tri-Reforming of Methane

3.7.2.14 Membrane-assisted reforming

3.7.2.15 Catalytic partial oxidation (CPOX)

3.7.2.16 Chemical looping combustion (CLC)

3.7.3 Projects

3.7.4 Carbon capture

3.7.4.1 Pre-Combustion vs. Post-Combustion carbon capture

3.7.4.2 What is CCUS?

3.7.4.3 Carbon Utilization

3.7.4.4 Carbon storage

3.7.4.5 Transporting CO2

3.7.4.6 Costs

3.7.4.7 Market map

3.7.4.8 Point-source carbon capture for blue hydrogen

3.7.4.9 Carbon utilization

3.7.5 Blue hydrogen process materials

3.7.5.1 Catalysts

3.7.5.2 Membranes

3.7.5.3 Vessel materials

3.7.6 Market players

3.8 Hydrogen Storage and Transport

3.8.1 Market overview

3.8.2 Market players

3.9 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

3.9.1 Market overview

3.9.2 Market players

3.10 Hydrogen Vehicles

3.10.1 Market overview

3.10.2 Market players

4 COMPANY PROFILES (175 company profiles)

5 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

