HydrogenPro ASA - Second quarter 2023 results

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro (OSE: HYPRO): Today, HydrogenPro published its Q2 2023 report and presentation that includes a detailed description of the revised priorities.

Highlights:

Revenues of NOK 137 million , up 64% vs. Q1 2023 ( NOK 83.4 million ) and up >17x vs. Q2 2022 ( NOK 7.8 million )

, up 64% vs. Q1 2023 ( ) and up >17x vs. Q2 2022 ( ) Gross margin of 21.6%, stable development from Q1 2023

Completed private placement of NOK 120 million for initial phase of US expansion

for initial phase of US expansion Test of 3rd generation technology shows results in line with expectations

Manufacturing capacity increased from 300 to 500 MW

FEED contract with ANDRITZ on 200 MW factory, expected FID first quarter of 2024

DG Fuels FEL 3 study for 839 MW Louisiana plant fully financed and initiated

Strategic shift of CEO due to revised priorities and full focus on the US

Financials (Q1 2023 numbers in brackets)

Revenues of NOK 137 million ( NOK 83.4 million )

( ) Adj. EBITDA of NOK -4.4 million ( NOK -15.8 million )

( ) Net profit of NOK 6.5 million ( NOK -9 million )

( ) Backlog of NOK 548 million ( NOK 648 million ) as of 30 June 2023 . Engaged in FEED studies totaling >1250 MW

"Stepping into the role as CEO during such an important time for HydrogenPro is both invigorating and inspiring", says new CEO Jarle Dragvik. "The organization delivered an all-time high revenue of NOK 137 million in the second quarter with a gross margin of 21.6%. At the same time progress has been made on several fronts. We have increased our manufacturing capacity, the first FEED with our European partner ANDRITZ for a 200 MW factory is secured only four months after the partnership was announced and test of 3rd generation technology shows results in line with expectations. Further we completed a NOK 120 million private placement for the initial phase of our planned US expansion. This comes at the same time as DG Fuels is reporting good momentum on their path to FID in early 2024. HydrogenPro is ready to leverage its leading technology and focus heavily on the rapidly growing green hydrogen market in the US".

The Q2 2023 report and presentation are enclosed. A live streamed webcast presentation will be held at 10:00 CET, followed by a Q&A session with questions to be posted online during the presentation. Link to webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230815_4/

About HydrogenPro:

HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high pressure alkaline electrolyser and supplies large scale green hydrogen technology & systems, all ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified. The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927. We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry.

