HydrogenPro ASA appoints Jeff Spethmann as Chief Executive Officer for US Subsidiary

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Spethmann has been appointed as the CEO for HydrogenPro's US subsidiary, HydrogenPro, Inc. Mr. Spethmann will be responsible for overseeing HydrogenPro's North American operations and leading the company's dynamic growth in North America.

Mr. Spethmann is an experienced leader who emphasizes creating effective teams and a culture of ownership, accountability, opportunity, and growth.  Mr. Spethmann was most recently the Senior Vice President for Industrial Products at Donaldson Co, Inc. Donaldson is a leading provider of filtration systems and replacement parts with 13,000 employees worldwide. Mr. Spethmann has a strong track record creating actionable strategies and to drive growth and deliver shareholder value. Mr. Spethmann holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management.

In a statement HydrogenPro's ASA's group-CEO, Mr. Jarle Dragvik says "In a statement HydrogenPro's ASA's group-CEO, Mr. Jarle Dragvik says "I could not hope for a better addition for HydrogenPro to lead HydrogenPro's robust North American market. HydrogenPro's growing North American business within a rapidly expanding hydrogen market will benefit from Jeff's wide experience and leadership. We are excited about HydrogenPro's bright future with a dynamic industry veteran like Jeff."

"I'm excited to join the HydrogenPro team and mission" said Spethmann. "We have developed and delivered the most efficient, industrial-scale electrolyzer technology to produce green hydrogen, and I look forward to the impact we will deliver in North America."

