HydrogenPro CEO highlights major growth opportunities and key hydrogen projects at Pareto Securities' Energy Conference

PORSGRUNN, Norway, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPros CEO Jarle Dragvik was optimistic about the long-term development of renewable hydrogen when presenting the company on the Pareto Securities' 31st annual Energy Conference last week. Pareto Securities gathered hundreds of companies and thousands of attendees to discuss the latest developments within the energy space.

HydrogenPro, among the top renewable hydrogen industry leaders, is currently delivering on two of the world's major hydrogen projects, namely the Salzgitter project in Germany and the Aces project in Utah, USA, and is reporting a prioritized pipeline estimated at 2,4 billion USD. The company recently announced its plans to invest 70 MNOK in a 350 MW plant to increase the manufacturing of its groundbreaking 3rd generation technology that will give the company a competitive edge, offering a significantly more effective electrolyzer.

Since its first IPO in 2020, the company has gone from being a distributor of high pressure alkaline electrolyzers to becoming a technology owner and an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Last year the company had a record-breaking revenue of more than 500 MNOK and the number of employees has increased by more than 20 times.

HydrogenPros' CEO, Jarle Dragvik comments that "we have proven that our business model works. It is flexible and scalable, and we have recurring revenues. We are also one of the very few producers that has actually produced and delivered and tested our products and services on highly demanding clients and partners like Andritz and Mitsubishi Heavy industries. Based on our experiences and our technology, we are well positioned in the growing hydrogen market."

CONTACT:

Anne C. Syversen

Acting Press Officer

+47 93423456

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21747/4038969/b85ff6d78f2b0161.pdf 20240912 Pareto presentation final https://mb.cision.com/Public/21747/4038969/82fb063650c2c563_org.jpg HydrogenPro-3808

SOURCE HydrogenPro ASA