HydrogenPro confirming FEED study for 300 MW project in the US

HydrogenPro AS

02 Feb, 2024, 07:22 ET

PORSGRUNN, Norway, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro is excited to share a significant achievement in delivering another milestone with a compensated Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) process to a prominent Green Ammonia Facility developer in Texas, USA.

This undisclosed client is pioneering a substantial project with an estimated capacity exceeding 300 megawatts (MW). Their progression to the next phase reflects a strong vote of confidence in HydrogenPro's ability to provide technology and services at scale. The start of FEED is poised to commence shortly, marking a crucial step forward in our collaborative journey.  

"HydrogenPro has delivered 40 electrolysers for one of the largest projects in the U.S., illustrating that our technology could provide affordable, reliable and clean hydrogen for large-scale projects. Confirmation of this FEED study aligns with our strategic direction as we expand in the US market, commented CEO of HydrogenPro Inc, Jeff Spethmann 

As we move ahead, our focus is on achieving further development milestones in 2024, reflecting our commitment to advancing clean and sustainable energy solutions in the Americas. 

Olaf H. Thommessen, Head of Communication and Corporate Affairs - [email protected] 

