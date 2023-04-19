HydrogenPro enters partnership with ANDRITZ for green hydrogen solutions in Europe

OSLO, Norway and GRAZ, Austria, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro (OSE: HYPRO), a leader within green hydrogen technology and systems, and international technology group ANDRITZ have entered into a partnership to collaborate on scaling up manufacturing and assembly of electrolysers for the European market.

The collaboration will bring together HydrogenPro's expertise in high-pressure alkaline electrolyser (AEL) technology with ANDRITZ's competence in manufacturing and assembly. This non-exclusive partnership will allow ANDRITZ to include HydrogenPro's technology in its EPC offering of green hydrogen solutions. HydrogenPro, as a fast-growing global green hydrogen technology company, will be able to speed up its technology offering to the European market.

Sami Pelkonen, Executive Vice President Green Hydrogen at ANDRITZ GROUP, states: "ANDRITZ aims to become a leading global provider of complete green hydrogen plants and solutions based on different electrolysis technologies. We look forward to working with HydrogenPro to contribute to the increase in electrolysis capacities needed to support the emerging green hydrogen economy in Europe. Our expertise in plant engineering and turnkey projects will help us to successfully execute complete projects for our customers."

Tarjei Johansen, CEO of HydrogenPro, adds: "This strategic partnership unlocks a significant potential as it combines our pioneering electrolyser design and expertise in underlying technologies with ANDRITZ's operational excellence and experience as an EPC supplier. With this partnership HydrogenPro will have a solid global footprint, in Europe, the US and Asia respectively. Further, it is an important move to reach our ambition of more than 5 GW of electrolysis capacity in five years. We look forward to building on this relationship."

