HydrogenPro Partner, DG Fuels announces strategic cooperation with Air France- KLM

News provided by

HydrogenPro ASA

13 Nov, 2023, 09:59 ET

HydrogenPro's collaborative partner, DG Fuels, recently announced the strategic cooperation with Air France – KLM. The latter has made an investment in DG Fuels "to support the completion of the development work necessary to reach the Final Investment decision".

PORSGRUNN, Norway, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro's collaborative partner, DG Fuels, announced on Friday, November 10th, the strategic cooperation with Air France – KLM. The latter has made an investment in DG Fuels "to support the completion of the development work necessary to reach the Final Investment decision". The group has invested USD 4.7 million in the SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) producer. HydrogenPro has been contracted as the supplier of electrolyzers for the plant in a potential 500 million USD deal, excluding life cycle services.

In addition to the investment Air France-KLM «acquired an option to purchase up to 25 million gallons / 75 000 tons of SAF annually over a multi-year period beginning in 2029. This option comes in addition to the long-term offtake contract announced by Air France-KLM and DG Fuels last year.

Compared to conventional fuel, the use of SAF can reduce emissions by an average of 80% and is considered more energy-efficient, providing airlines with operational advantages in addition to environmental benefits.

In April this year the European Commission announced ReFuelEU Aviation proposal, including:

1) Aviation fuel suppliers to supply a minimum share of SAF at EU airports, starting at 2% of overall fuel supplied by 2025 and reaching 70% by 2050. The new EU jet fuel blend will need to also contain a minimum share of the most modern and environmentally-friendly synthetic fuels, which increases over time;

2) Aircraft operators departing from EU airports to refuel only with the fuel necessary for the flight, to avoid emissions related to extra weight or carbon leakage caused by 'tankering' practices (deliberately carrying excess fuel to avoid refueling with SAF);

3) Airports to ensure that their fueling infrastructure is available and fit for SAF distribution.

"SAF is an important part of decarbonizing the aviation industry. We are happy to play an integral role as we are delivering our green hydrogen technology to transform the aviation sector through our collaboration with DG Fuels" says HydrogenPro CEO, Jarle Dragvik.

Air France-KLM confirms its strategic cooperation with SAF producer DG Fuels by investing in their SAF production facility in the United States – DGFuels

CONTACT:

Olaf Thommessen
Head of Communications

+47 975 48 585
olaf(at)hydrogen-pro.com

SOURCE HydrogenPro ASA

Also from this source

ANDRITZ GROUP confirms purchase order of 18 electrolysers from HydrogenPro

HydrogenPro AS (OSE: HYPRO) announced today the purchase contract for delivery of 18 units of HydrogenPro's 5.5 MW cell stacks with a total capacity...

HydrogenPro ASA - Invitation to Q3 2023 results presentation

HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO) will publish the financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Tuesday 7 November 2023 at 07:00 CET. The company...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.