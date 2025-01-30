HydrogenPro presentation at Pareto Securities' Power & Renewable Energy Conference

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO) - CEO Jarle Dragvik presents the company on Pareto Securities' Power & Renewable Energy Conference today. The presentation material is attached and also available on the Company's website.

Contact:

Martin Thanem Holtet, CFO
+47 922 44 902

