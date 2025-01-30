OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO) - CEO Jarle Dragvik presents the company on Pareto Securities' Power & Renewable Energy Conference today. The presentation material is attached and also available on the Company's website.

Contact:

Martin Thanem Holtet, CFO

+47 922 44 902

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hydrogenpro-asa/r/hydrogenpro-presentation-at-pareto-securities--power---renewable-energy-conference,c4098209

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21747/4098209/3236236.pdf 20250130_HYPRO_Pareto Power and Renewable Energy Conference

SOURCE HydrogenPro ASA