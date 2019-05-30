Hydroid Engineering, Operations and Program Management Organizations Appraised at CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 3

POCASSET, Mass., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydroid, Inc., a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime and a leading manufacturer of marine robotic systems, today announced it was appraised at Maturity Level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) ® V2.0. The appraisal was performed by JFR Consulting and included a comprehensive examination of Hydroid's business and development processes for its autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and marine robotics products. Hydroid had been previously appraised in 2016 at Maturity Level 3 using the CMMI V1.3.

"Always looking to optimize our business performance, we are pleased to have received this appraisal result," said Duane Fotheringham, president of Hydroid. "Having been independently benchmarked by an authorized Lead Appraiser, it reaffirms our willingness to continually and consistently meet our performance commitments with confidence. Additionally, unlike many organizations, Hydroid has taken it a step further and adopted the CMMI to improve processes across program management, operations and all engineering disciplines."

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve company performance. The level 3 appraisal indicates that Hydroid is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, company processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. It also means that Hydroid's set of end-to-end product development processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

About Hydroid, Inc.

Located in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, Hydroid is the world's most trusted manufacturer of advanced Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). Our marine robotics systems provide innovative and reliable full-picture solutions for the marine research, defense, hydrographic and offshore/energy markets. For more information on our technologies, please visit www.hydroid.com.

About CMMI® Institute

A subsidiary of ISACA Enterprises, CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have improved their performance and earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers.



Media Contact

Kaitlyn Rhue

Hydroid, Inc.

krhue@hydroid.com

SOURCE Hydroid Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hydroid.com

