HydroJug Ranks No. 33 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 9,032% Percent

"We are honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list for the very first time," said Hayden Wadsworth, HydroJug co-founder and CEO. "This ranking is a testament to the hard work of the HydroJug team and what we as a company have been able to accomplish the past few years. We're thrilled to be recognized by Inc. and look forward to continuing our growth as a company and helping individuals drink more water."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About HydroJug:

HydroJug was created to make it easier and more convenient for individuals to drink more water and reach their hydration goals. It's an environmentally-friendly choice, reducing single-use plastic water bottle consumption. With colorful options, it's easy to customize your own reusable HydroJug to fit your personal style.

SOURCE HydroJug

Related Links

http://www.thehydrojug.com

