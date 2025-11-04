Hydrolec Celebrates 40 Years of Precision in Hydraulic Power Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrolec (www.hydrolecinc.com), a trusted provider of precision hydraulic power solutions, proudly marks its 40th anniversary this year—celebrating four decades of innovation, partnership, and performance in powering industrial waste equipment across North America. Since 1985, Hydrolec has led the way in designing and delivering precision-engineered hydraulic systems built for reliability, efficiency, and customer-specific application.

"This milestone isn't just about looking back—it's a reaffirmation of what makes Hydrolec different," said Natasha Kawasaki, President of Hydrolec. "Our precision-first approach is not a tagline. It's a promise. Every system we build is optimized for our customer's specific need, with no compromises. As industry pressures rise, precision is not a luxury—it's the competitive edge that defines who thrives and who falls behind."

Breaking Free from the Assumption Trap

In an industry often dominated by cost-cutting and one-size-fits-all solutions, Hydrolec has stayed true to its belief that precision is power. Hydrolec's approach avoids the common traps of legacy design practices and delivers application-specific hydraulic power units (HPUs) tailored for performance, serviceability, and total lifecycle value.

As the waste manufacturing industry faces increased demand, tighter service expectations, and compressed margins, Hydrolec's ability to respond with optimized designs—backed by world-class service—continues to set it apart. Hydrolec's customers don't just receive hardware; they gain a performance partner who understands the strategic impact of power unit design on uptime, safety, and customer satisfaction.

Customers Confirm the Advantage

From compactors to shredders and balers, leading waste equipment manufacturers have long relied on Hydrolec's design expertise, manufacturing rigor, and technical support to power their fleets. The results: faster lead times, lower service costs, and better performance in the field.

"Hydrolec is the only power unit provider we trust to deliver exactly what our application needs—without overbuilding or under-delivering," said Sandra Garcia, Co-Founder at Compactor Management Company. "They work like a true partner, not just a vendor."

Poised for the Next Chapter

With expanded design capabilities, a proprietary component quality program, and a renewed commitment to service excellence, Hydrolec is positioned to lead its industry into the next decade. The company remains privately held, giving it the freedom to focus solely on what matters: delivering precision power that gives its customers an edge.

For more information, visit www.hydrolecinc.com orcontact

Media Contact: Hydrolec Marketing [email protected] 904-730-3766

About Hydrolec Founded in 1985, Hydrolec designs and manufactures hydraulic power solutions engineered for the waste and recycling equipment industry. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Hydrolec serves leading manufacturers across North America with custom-designed HPUs, strategic account services, and technical support programs that ensure equipment reliability and performance. Hydrolec's mission is simple: deliver the right solution to create the right advantage for every customer.

SOURCE Hydrolec, Inc.