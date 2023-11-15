Hydrolix Joins Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program

News provided by

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today detailed capabilities from Hydrolix Inc. as part of the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program. Hydrolix offers TrafficPeak powered by Akamai, a managed observability platform that runs on Akamai Connected Cloud, the world's most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.

TrafficPeak delivers real-time data visualization and long-term data retention to Akamai customers for a fraction of the cost of other observability technologies. With TrafficPeak, Akamai customers can gain critical insights into their applications, users, and infrastructure with effortless integration, customizable dashboards, subsecond query performance, and customizable scheduling of automatic data retention. For example, TrafficPeak integrates seamlessly with Akamai security information and event management (SIEM) and DataStream 2 data to offer consolidated visibility into security incidents and application performance, all on a single dashboard. By leveraging TrafficPeak, customers can correlate SIEM data with delivery data, enabling them to identify potential security threats such as uncommon traffic spikes and other incidents.

Additional data types include:

  • Akamai's Common Media Client Data (CMCD): leverages client-side data to optimize media content delivery in real time, resulting in a better streaming experience for end users.
  • Akamai mPulse: comprehensive digital experience monitoring and optimization platform empowers businesses to measure and enhance the performance and user experience of their websites and applications in real time.

"We are excited to provide real-time observability to all Akamai security and delivery customers," said Marty Kagan, CEO of Hydrolix. "Akamai customers are hungry for a scalable observability solution to handle Akamai-scale workloads without effort or ruinous costs."

"Akamai is pleased to make TrafficPeak available to Akamai customers through the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program," said Matt Berk, Vice President of Cloud Computing at Akamai. "With TrafficPeak, Akamai customers can seamlessly ingest, store, and query their Akamai data, including SIEM, DataStream 2, CMCD, and mPulse directly on Akamai Connected Cloud."

The Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program is designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai's cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. The services are provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a rigorous qualification process to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Connected Cloud.

To learn more about the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program or to join the leading technology companies that partner with Akamai, visit the Akamai Technology Partner Program page.

Additional information about Akamai's cloud computing services is available at akamai.com.

About Hydrolix
Hydrolix is the only cloud-native data platform purpose-built for terabyte-scale workloads. Enabling real-time observability without limits, Hydrolix was founded to change the economics of big data and address the anxiety, technical roadblocks, and limitations of today's solutions. Learn more about how Hydrolix helps organizations enjoy their data at hydrolix.io.

About Akamai
Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Abby Ross
Hydrolix Channel Marketing
abby@hydrolix.io

Chris Nicholson
Akamai Media Relations
+1.508.517.3703
[email protected]

Tom Barth
Akamai Investor Relations
+1.617.274.7130
[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

