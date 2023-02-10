Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market to grow by 5.05% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing availability of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins across e-commerce platforms will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Aarkay Food Products Ltd. | Aipu Food Industry | Ajinomoto Co. Inc. | AKOLA CHEMICALS Ltd. | BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD. | Caremoli SpA | Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd. | Foodchem International Corp. | Givaudan SA | Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc. | Innova Flavors | Kerry Group Plc | Merck and Co. Inc. | New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. | Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical | SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC | Tate and Lyle Plc | Titan Biotech Ltd. | YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD. | Koninklijke DSM NV, among others

Segments: Type (Dry powder, Liquid, and Paste), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market was valued at USD 1,879.46 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 622.97 million. The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market size is estimated to grow by USD 710.17 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.55% according to Technavio.

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market - Customer Landscape

Global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins for Processed Meat, Condiments, and Biscuits.

The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins for Processed Meat, Condiments, and Biscuits. Aarkay Food Products Ltd. - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins such as Powders and Reaction Flavors.

The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins such as Powders and Reaction Flavors. Aipu Food Industry - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins for meat products, savory snacks, and seasoning mixes.

The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins for meat products, savory snacks, and seasoning mixes. BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD. - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins such as Soya Protein, Ground Nut Protein, and Wheat Protein.

Global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Increasing availability of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins across e-commerce platforms

Growing prominence of private-label brands

Increasing demand for a protein-based diet

Key Challenges -

Increasing demand for healthy and nutritional products

Management challenges faced by manufacturers operating in the market

Availability of MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) in hydrolyzed vegetable protein

What are the key data covered in this hydrolyzed vegetable protein market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrolyzed vegetable protein market vendors

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 710.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.05 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, Australia, Finland, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Aipu Food Industry, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AKOLA CHEMICALS Ltd., BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD., Caremoli SpA, Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Innova Flavors, Kerry Group Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical, SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, Tate and Lyle Plc, Titan Biotech Ltd., YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD., and Koninklijke DSM NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Dry powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Dry powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dry powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Dry powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dry powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Paste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Paste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Paste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Paste - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Paste - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Direct - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Direct - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Direct - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Direct - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Direct - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Indirect - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Indirect - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Indirect - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Indirect - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Indirect - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Finland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Finland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Finland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Finland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Finland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Aarkay Food Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Aarkay Food Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Aarkay Food Products Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Aipu Food Industry

Exhibit 115: Aipu Food Industry - Overview



Exhibit 116: Aipu Food Industry - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Aipu Food Industry - Key offerings

12.5 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 118: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD.

Exhibit 123: BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 124: BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD. - Key offerings

12.7 Caremoli SpA

Exhibit 126: Caremoli SpA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Caremoli SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Caremoli SpA - Key offerings

12.8 Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Givaudan SA

Exhibit 132: Givaudan SA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Givaudan SA - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Givaudan SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Givaudan SA - Segment focus

12.10 Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 136: Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Innova Flavors

Exhibit 139: Innova Flavors - Overview



Exhibit 140: Innova Flavors - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Innova Flavors - Key offerings

12.12 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 142: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 143: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 146: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 147: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 149: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

12.14 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 151: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 159: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview



Exhibit 160: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news



Exhibit 162: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus

12.17 Titan Biotech Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Titan Biotech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Titan Biotech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Titan Biotech Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

