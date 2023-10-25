Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market to grow by USD 710.17 million from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market is expected to grow by USD 710.17 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. The increasing availability of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins across e-commerce platforms is notably driving the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market. However, factors such as increasing demand for healthy and nutritional products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (dry powder, liquid, and paste), distribution channel (direct and indirect), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth of the dry powder segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is due in part to the high demand for Hydrolyzed vegetable protein powder which will increase the flavor of a variety of food formulations by breaking down proteins into basic amino acids, thus giving it as much as 20% glutamate content. Moreover, it is widely used in the food and beverage sectors dealing with umami flavor products such as meat flavorings, oriental cuisines, or seasoning to snack foods.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. UK, France , Italy , and Germany are the key contributors to the market in the region. Some of the fastest-rising categories on the European market are fat substitutes, artificial sweeteners, and hydrocolloids. Givaudan SA and Kerry Group plc are some of the leading suppliers of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein in this region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Aipu Food Industry, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AKOLA CHEMICALS Ltd., BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD., Caremoli SpA, Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Innova Flavors, Kerry Group Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical, SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, Tate and Lyle Plc, Titan Biotech Ltd., YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD., and Koninklijke DSM NV

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The Pea Protein Market size is projected to increase by USD 203.32 million. and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.24% between 2022 and 2027.

The Potato Protein Market size is projected to increase by USD 37.74 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the market size was valued at USD 68.65 million.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channe

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio