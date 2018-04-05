HydroMassage® and Planet Fitness® Offer Free Massages During Tax Week

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Free massages are available nationwide from HydroMassage and Planet Fitness between Saturday April 14th and Saturday April 21st, as HydroMassage launches their 10th annual Free Massage During Tax Week promotion.

With more than 1500+ Planet Fitness locations now open, those in need of stress relief can find HydroMassage in more convenient locations than ever this year.

"For the past 10 years, we've always loved giving back by organizing this event. It's a great way to help people take a few minutes to relax, recover, and rejuvenate," commented Paul Lunter, HydroMassage President. "With more locations participating this year, we hope that more people can experience the benefits of massage conveniently with HydroMassage."

To find a location, visit www.HydroMassage.com/taxday. Download and print the Free HydroMassage Experience coupon to redeem the free massage.

"We understand tax season is a stressful time for many, with most of us just looking forward to getting through it as quickly and painlessly as possible so we can return to our normal routines," said Jessica Correa, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Planet Fitness. "At Planet Fitness, we recognize that filing taxes can feel like a workout on its own, which is why we're opening the doors to everyone this tax season to enjoy a little relaxation from our tax frustrations with free HydroMassage."

About HydroMassage ®: For more than 29 years, HydroMassage Beds and Lounges have been utilized in health clubs, chiropractic offices, and spas / salons worldwide to provide the benefits of massage without the time or expense required for traditional hands-on massage therapy. HydroMassage is available in both the traditional lie-down Bed models and the newer, more upright Lounge models. Fitness club members looking to close their eyes and totally disconnect for 10-minutes tend to gravitate towards HydroMassage Beds, while those who are looking for a quick massage while checking e-mails on their phone prefer the HydroMassage Lounge.

About Planet Fitness ®:

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2017, Planet Fitness had approximately 10.6 million members and more than 1,500 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Panama. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

