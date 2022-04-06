HydroMassage® and Planet Fitness® Partner to Offer Free Massages to Help De-Stress This Tax Season

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Give yourself the gift of relaxation and stress relief. Planet Fitness and HydroMassage are partnering together once again to provide free HydroMassages to relax after tax week, available nationwide from April 15th – April 18th.

HydroMassage Beds and Lounges can be found in Planet Fitness locations and are enjoyed as a unique wellness amenity for relaxation and recovery before or after workouts.

HydroMassage Lounge 440X

"With so much more awareness for wellness and healthy living, we know how important it is to take a few minutes to relax and de-stress", commented Paul Lunter, HydroMassage CEO. "That's why we're so excited to partner with Planet Fitness again this tax season to offer free massages nationwide."

New for 2022, Planet Fitness is also offering a free workout in addition to the free HydroMassage offer.

"Tax season is a stressful time of year, and Planet Fitness is here to help everyone relax, unwind and feel good with a free workout and HydroMassage," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "Exercise can help lift your mood, reduce the risk of anxiety and depression and improve sleep – so put yourself first this tax season and experience all that the Judgement Free Zone has to offer."

To find a location, visit www.HydroMassage.com/taxday. Download and print the Free HydroMassage Experience coupon to redeem the free massage.

About HydroMassage ®

For more than 30 years, HydroMassage Beds and Lounges have been utilized in health clubs, chiropractic offices, and spas / salons worldwide to provide the benefits of massage without the time or expense required for traditional hands-on massage therapy. Especially with the recent surge in awareness and demand for physical and mental wellness, HydroMassage is as a great way to relax, recover, and rejuvenate.

About Planet Fitness ®

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had 15.2 million members and 2,254 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

