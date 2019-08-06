HydroMassage Introduces All-New Lounge 440X; Next Generation of Water Massage

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 30 years of innovation, HydroMassage announces the introduction of the all-new Lounge 440X, designed with a focus on recovery and wellness.

"We couldn't be more pleased to introduce this new product to mark our company's 30th year," commented Paul Lunter, HydroMassage Founder/CEO. "Every aspect of the new Lounge model, from the massage performance to service & maintenance, has been engineered based upon years of research and customer feedback.The result is the most technologically-advanced product we've ever manufactured."

Starting with the massage experience, users will enjoy a smoother, more-focused massage, a more ergonomically-designed seating position, and an extra 7" of massage area.

Other key highlights of the new Lounge include:

Smart Innovation. Real-time monitoring with proactive maintenance alerts sent to HydroMassage Technical Support department

Premium Exterior. New style featuring a more contemporary, high-end design custom LED lighting

Less Maintenance. Proprietary design allows the new Lounge to operate without adding water quarterly

Usage Analytics. New Touchscreen reporting platform with advanced user reporting

Extensive life-testing testing during the R&D phase has positioned the new Lounge well for high demand. More than 1 million cycles were performed with a 300-lb test dummy, simulating more than 68 years of usage with no loss of structural integrity.

The all-new HydroMassage 440X Lounge is officially now available. For more information, visit https://www.hydromassage.com/products/lounge-440X or call 727-536-5566.

About HydroMassage ®: For more than 30 years, HydroMassage Beds and Lounges have been utilized in health clubs, chiropractic offices, and spas / salons worldwide to provide the benefits of massage without the time or expense required for traditional hands-on massage therapy. Available in both the traditional lie-down Bed models and the newer Lounge models, HydroMassage is as a great way to relax, recover, and rejuvenate. Fitness club members looking to close their eyes and totally disconnect for 10-minutes often prefer the HydroMassage Bed models, while those in need of a quick massage while checking e-mails on their phone enjoy the convenience of the HydroMassage Lounge.

