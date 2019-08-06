HydroMassage Introduces All-New Lounge 440X; Next Generation of Water Massage
Aug 06, 2019, 08:40 ET
CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 30 years of innovation, HydroMassage announces the introduction of the all-new Lounge 440X, designed with a focus on recovery and wellness.
"We couldn't be more pleased to introduce this new product to mark our company's 30th year," commented Paul Lunter, HydroMassage Founder/CEO. "Every aspect of the new Lounge model, from the massage performance to service & maintenance, has been engineered based upon years of research and customer feedback.The result is the most technologically-advanced product we've ever manufactured."
Starting with the massage experience, users will enjoy a smoother, more-focused massage, a more ergonomically-designed seating position, and an extra 7" of massage area.
Other key highlights of the new Lounge include:
- Smart Innovation. Real-time monitoring with proactive maintenance alerts sent to HydroMassage Technical Support department
- Premium Exterior. New style featuring a more contemporary, high-end design custom LED lighting
- Less Maintenance. Proprietary design allows the new Lounge to operate without adding water quarterly
- Usage Analytics. New Touchscreen reporting platform with advanced user reporting
Extensive life-testing testing during the R&D phase has positioned the new Lounge well for high demand. More than 1 million cycles were performed with a 300-lb test dummy, simulating more than 68 years of usage with no loss of structural integrity.
The all-new HydroMassage 440X Lounge is officially now available. For more information, visit https://www.hydromassage.com/products/lounge-440X or call 727-536-5566.
About HydroMassage®: For more than 30 years, HydroMassage Beds and Lounges have been utilized in health clubs, chiropractic offices, and spas / salons worldwide to provide the benefits of massage without the time or expense required for traditional hands-on massage therapy. Available in both the traditional lie-down Bed models and the newer Lounge models, HydroMassage is as a great way to relax, recover, and rejuvenate. Fitness club members looking to close their eyes and totally disconnect for 10-minutes often prefer the HydroMassage Bed models, while those in need of a quick massage while checking e-mails on their phone enjoy the convenience of the HydroMassage Lounge.
Media Contact:
Hilary Wahlbeck
Marketing Manager
HydroMassage
727-536-5566
219388@email4pr.com
SOURCE HydroMassage
Share this article