HydroMassage to Introduce Two Innovative Products; Showcase New WellnessSpace™ Concept at IHRSA

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --At the IHRSA 2022 tradeshow in Miami, HydroMassage will introduce two innovative, new wellness & recovery products.

Recent polls have shown that nearly 80% of US consumers say they now workout for their mental and emotional wellbeing, and the Global Wellness Institute highlighted, "a major consumer 'values reset' – where prevention and wellness take on far greater importance."

RelaxSpace Wellness Pod CryoLounge+

In short, there's been a noticeable shift in the conversation about the importance wellness, and members need wellness & recovery now more than ever, both physically and mentally.

In response, HydroMassage invested heavily in new product engineering efforts, significantly accelerating the pace to bring future R&D concepts to market.

This result is the development of RelaxSpace™ Wellness Pods and CryoLounge+™ Chairs.

"Looking back over the last 33 years, this is one of the most dynamic periods in our company's history," commented Paul Lunter, HydroMassage CEO. "We couldn't be more excited to introduce this new suite of wellness and recovery products with the world, as there is such a need for them today."

The first new product, RelaxSpace Wellness Pods, offer a unique experience to relax with a 15-minute mental wellness break. Users have access to an extensive library of wellness and relaxation content displayed on a large 43" overhead screen. The session is then enhanced with scent options, a heated seat, a cooling fan, and a heart rate monitor to track relaxation levels. The result is an immersive, multi-sensory wellness experience.

The second new product, the CryoLounge+ Chair, provides a solution for fitness clubs looking to incorporate recovery. While ice packs, heating pads, and cold tubs are staples of many athletic training rooms around the world, these applications are not particularly practical in commercial settings. The CryoLounge+ was developed to be a smarter solution.

With this technology, users have access to on-demand recovery after a workout, with multiple temperature zones to apply either cold or heat to targeted areas. Remarkably, when both cold and heat are applied to different areas of the body, the user receives "comfortable cold" therapy, remaining completely relaxed. A leg compression feature may also be activated during the session.

Today's landscape presents such a pivotal opportunity for health clubs to show how much value they offer – not only for fitness, but also for overall wellness. In the same regard that all fitness clubs have cardio and strength areas, we see all clubs needing Wellness Spaces, with HydroMassage, RelaxSpace, CryoLounge+, and other recovery services.

The WellnessSpace™ concept will be unveiled at IHRSA 2022, and the new products will be available for purchase in the coming months. For more information, visit: www.HydroMassage.com/IHRSA.

Media Contacts:

Hilary Wahlbeck, Marketing Manager

HydroMassage

727-536-5566

[email protected]

SOURCE HydroMassage