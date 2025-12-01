Hydron Energy Secures Funding from NGIF Accelerator to Demonstrate Cost-Effective RNG Production from Landfill Gas

NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Hydron Energy Inc. announced today that it has received funding from NGIF Accelerator to support demonstration of its INTRUPTor™ solution for single stage low-cost landfill biogas upgrading at the Bailey Landfill in Chilliwack, B.C., Canada. The project is being carried out in collaboration with FortisBC and the City of Chilliwack.

"Hydron's demonstration project at the Bailey Landfill is a critical step in showcasing the INTRUPTor™ system's ability to efficiently remove nitrogen as well as carbon dioxide and upgrade biogas to renewable natural gas (RNG) in a single stage at a significantly reduced cost," said Soheil Khiavi, CEO of Hydron Energy. "Our technology is the only landfill biogas upgrading system capable of achieving price parity with fossil fuels. The continued support from NGIF Accelerator has been instrumental in our commercialization journey—this marks the second project they've helped fund. Our solution will lower emissions, create jobs across Canada, and accelerate the clean energy transition. We're deeply grateful for NGIF Accelerator's commitment to supporting innovative Canadian companies like ours."

"Hydron Energy's INTRUPTor™ technology represents an exciting step forward in landfill biogas upgrading and renewable natural gas production. This funding commitment reflects our confidence in their innovative approach and the significant potential their technology holds to advance the energy sector," said John Adams, President and CEO, NGIF Accelerator. "Our Industry Grants program and its focus on de-risking technologies through field trials and pilots are part of NGIF's integrated model of industry validation, customer creation, and technology commercialization."

Hydron Energy's Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology (INTRUPTor™) represents a breakthrough in gas separation and upgrading. At its core, the INTRUPTor utilizes a novel biomimicry-based metal organic framework (MOF) that upgrades raw biogas into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas. This breakthrough system operates under ambient conditions, dramatically simplifying plant design and fabrication. This innovative approach enables cost reductions of up to 50% and delivers 80% lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional commercial technologies. Hydron has commercialized this platform to produce RNG from anaerobic digesters, wastewater treatment facilities, and landfills.

About Hydron Energy Inc.

Hydron Energy is a British Columbia (B.C.) based company that was formed in 2020 and is providing novel clean energy solutions for various applications at lower cost and less carbon emissions. To learn more, visit https://hydron.ca/.

