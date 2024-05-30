Hydron Energy's Low-Cost Biogas Upgrading Solution, the INTRUPTor™, Operates with Impressive 99.8% Recovery

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hydron Energy Inc., the cleaner fuel company that is commercializing the low-cost INTRUPTor™ system, a revolutionary gas upgrading solution, announced today their impressive performance results from their first field deployment.

INTRUPTor™ performance results:

INTRUPTor™ Performance Testing, Ontario, Canada

Recovery: 98.6% - 99.8%

RNG Purity: 97.2% - 99.9%.

The INTRUPTor™ system was developed at Hydron's North Vancouver facility and was completed in the fall of 2023 with the Balance of Plant built at Modern Niagara's Ontario facility. Field testing commenced at a farm in rural Ontario in February 2024 and the system has been operating continuously with stable performance.

"We are thrilled with the field test results, and it has performed exactly as we expected it to. The INTRUPTor™ system is a game changer in the industry. It lowers both capital and operating costs significantly, while providing superior performance. We have now begun to provide firm quotations to wastewater treatment plants, farms, and landfills" said Hydron President and CEO Soheil Khiavi.

Hydron Energy's Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology (INTRUPTor™) system is a platform solution that converts raw gases into clean refined product. The compact system will provide significant capital and operating cost savings over conventional gas-upgrading technologies. Hydron Energy is initially focused on providing an affordable and scalable solution to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) from anaerobically digested biofuels.

The INTRUPTor™ operates in ambient conditions and therefore does not require any feed compressors, vacuum pumps, feed gas drying units, or exhaust gas post-treatment systems to produce pipeline-quality RNG. As a result, the INTRUPTor™ reduces capital and operating costs by up to 50% and delivers an industry-leading carbon intensity score. The system upgrades biogas for facilities as small as a 100 Nm3/hr and up to 3800 Nm3/hr. The INTRUPTor™ Mobile Solution offers onsite gas upgrading to producers that previously wouldn't be able to upgrade to high quality gas due to challenging cost, size, and location.

"We would like to thank all the support we have received from funding bodies including CICE, Innovate BC, IRAP, NGIF Accelerator, and CRIN. Grant funding is a key development component for young companies like Hydron" said Director of Business Development, Craig Bond.

To receive a quote from Hydron Energy please visit www.hydron.ca.

About Hydron Energy Inc.

Hydron Energy is a British Columbia (B.C.) based company that was formed in 2020 and is establishing novel gas separation solutions for various energy and processing fields of use to address both environmental and economical market opportunities.

