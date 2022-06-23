Hydronic Underfloor Heating Market to Reach US$ 7.59 Bn by 2032 -Future Market Insights, Inc.

The European hydronic underfloor heating market is expected to be worth more than three and a half billion dollars by 2032. The hydronic underfloor heating market's new buildings segment is expected to grow at a rate of around 6% though 2032.

NEWARK, Del., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From USD 4.24 billion in 2022 to USD 7.59 billion in 2032, the hydronic underfloor heating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2032.

Continuous efforts to conserve energy and raise standards for energy-efficient systems are expected to propel the hydronic underfloor heating market forward influencing the hydronic underfloor heating market key trends and opportunities.

The hydronic underfloor heating market landscape is being propelled by comfort, cost efficiency, product equivalence with other heat sources, and minimal design considerations affecting the hydronic underfloor heating market adoption trends.

The hydronic underfloor heating market will benefit from significant economic transformation as a result of rapid commercialization and industrialization escalating the hydronic underfloor heating market future trends.

The commercial segment of the hydronic underfloor heating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%. Product applications in healthcare will supplement product demand for hydronic underfloor heating, as will the growing demand for space heating in the hospitality sector.

The implementation of regulatory codes and standards that favour green building infrastructures, as well as the hydronic underfloor heating market trend toward lower energy bills, will encourage product adoption of hydronic underfloor heating in commercial applications.

Germany, for example, unveiled its new plan in April 2022 to speed up the transition to clean energy technologies from previous green energy standards. It included a shift to green energy from 65% to 80% of the total energy mix which will have as positive impact on hydronic underfloor heating market trends and forecasts and also help in escalation of the sales of hydronic underfloor heating.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Through 2032, the hydronic underfloor heating market 's new buildings segment is expected to grow at a rate of around 6%.

's new buildings segment is expected to grow at a rate of around 6%. Due to an increased focus on demand-based heating solutions, the residential application is expected to hold a significant hydronic underfloor heating market share .

is expected to hold a significant . By 2032, the hydronic underfloor heating market in Europe is expected to be worth more than USD 3.5 billion .

in is expected to be worth more than . Northern America leads the hydronic underfloor heating market and is expected to keep growing at its current rate, accounting for about 32.5% of the global market value, with a 4.6% CAGR.

Key Segments

Market, By Facility:

New Buildings

Retrofit

Market, By Application:

Residential

Single family



Multi family

Industrial

Commercial

Education



Healthcare



Retail



Logistics & Transportation



Offices



Hospitality



Others

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

New market research report on hydronic underfloor heating says that

Uponor Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Amuheat, REHAU AG

Eberle by Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Danfoss

Warmup

H2O Heating Pty Ltd.

Hunt Heating

Hurlcon Hydronic Heating

Polypipe

Schluter Systems

Warmboard, Inc.

Daikin

Are among the legacy players vendors.

The research offers a comprehensive competition analysis of these top competitors in the hydronic underfloor heating market, including hydronic underfloor heating market growth, hydronic underfloor heating market share, hydronic underfloor heating market adoption trends and important market strategies.

Recent Development in the Hydronic Underfloor Heating:

Product Launches:

nVent Electric plc added advanced work packaging and heat mapping capabilities to its available software in November 2021 . It released software that combines the client's 3D plant modelling systems with integrated heat management system (HMS) design capabilities.

. It software that combines the client's 3D plant modelling systems with integrated heat management system (HMS) design capabilities. Emerson introduced the Warm Tiles ColorTouch line of thermostats in January 2020 , which includes a WiFi-enabled version that gives customers remote access to their systems via a mobile device or web browser, making it simple and cost-effective to control in-floor heating systems.

the Warm Tiles ColorTouch line of thermostats in , which includes a WiFi-enabled version that gives customers remote access to their systems via a mobile device or web browser, making it simple and cost-effective to control in-floor heating systems. At the Specifi London building services event in October 2019 , Rehau unveiled the RAUTITAN heating and plumbing system as well as the RAUPIANO pipework system.

Expansion:

Uponor Corporation purchased Capricorn S.A. in November 2021 to expand its European manufacturing network. This acquisition added to Uponor's surface heating and cooling portfolio.

Partnership:

Warmup Inc. formed a strategic partnership with Concora in June 2021 to develop a digital experience platform for commercial building product manufacturers.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Hydronic Underfloor Heating Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC continued..!

