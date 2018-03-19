Hydrophilic Coatings Market Worth $14.74 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The demand for hydrophilic coatings is high in medical devices and equipment industry as the industry consumes a significant amount of the overall coatings manufactured. The product creates a lubricious surface resulting in the reduction of medical device stiction, thereby aiding the device positioning by reducing the risk of infection. As a result, the demand for the product is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The surface wettability of materials plays a key role in ensuring the safety and comfort of the drivers, irrespective of the weather conditions. As a result, the hydrophilic coatings are applied on the windshields and mirrors of the vehicles. In addition, the coating generates a good water run-off which enables its use in the evaporators of automotive systems, driving its demand in automotive industry.

The hydrophilic coating market is highly competitive on account of low product differentiation. The major players in the market including Biocoat Inc., Aculon Inc., Harland Medical Systems Inc. and Surmodics Incorporated are constantly undergoing strategic alliances and diverse product innovations to gain market share.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Polymer substrate accounted for 34.7% of the revenue share as polymers are characterized by low cost, versatility, high durability, lightweight, portable and its flexibility, resulting in freedom of design

The demand for the coatings for glass substrate was valued at USD 1,665.5 million in 2015 owing to the use of hydrophilic coated glass for eyeglasses, mirrors, optical lenses, and on instruments in humid environments

The demand for the product in aerospace industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% as the coatings are applied in the aerospace industry on several types of aircrafts in order to create a smooth outer surface and ensure additional protection

The demand in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% owing to the increasing automotive production in region coupled with the utilization of advanced medical devices and equipment in developing economies including China and India

The demand in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% owing to the increasing automotive production in region coupled with the utilization of advanced medical devices and equipment in developing economies including China and India

The companies operate in multiple locations with their manufacturing facilities and distribution carried out through several sales locations across the regions of operation coupled with third party distribution agencies augmenting the sales network

Grand View Research has segmented the hydrophilic coatings market on the basis of substrate, application and region:

Hydrophilic Coatings Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Polymers Glass Metal Nanoparticles Others

Hydrophilic Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Aerospace Automotive Marine Medical devices & equipment Optical Others

Hydrophilic Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



