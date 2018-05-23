Hydrophobic Coatings Market is Projected to Reach 13,099.0 Tons by 2022

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 79 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 117 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Hydrophobic Coatings Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hydrophobic-coating-market-131367116.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The Hydrophobic Coatings Market is projected record a CAGR of 5.5% between 2017 and 2022. The growth is driven by growing demand from the end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, building & construction, marine, electronics, textiles, and medical and superior properties of hydrophobic coatings such as self-cleaning, anti-fouling, de-icing, anti-microbial, and anti-corrosion among others.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=131367116

The metals substrate segment is projected to lead the Hydrophobic Coatings Market during the forecast period.

The metals substrate segment is projected to lead the Hydrophobic Coatings Market during the forecast period. Hydrophobic coatings are compatible with a broad range of metals, which include stainless steel, tin, aluminum, titanium, copper, gold, silver, and nickel. Metal substrates with hydrophobic coatings are used in aircraft engines to prevent moisture. Metals are also widely used in the manufacturing of medical devices. Metallic implants are widely used in orthopedic surgeries, such as shoulder surgery, elbow surgery, ankle surgery, and wrist surgery. Increasing use of metals in end-use industries is expected to drive the Hydrophobic Coatings Market.

The building & construction end-use industry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The building & construction end-use industry segment of the Hydrophobic Coatings Market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Hydrophobic coatings are used for waterproofing of buildings and structures. These coatings also provide dirt resistance and UV protection. Hydrophobic coatings are applied on walls, building facades, and roof tiles. The increasing infrastructural spending and rising green building constructions are expected to drive the Hydrophobic Coatings Market in the building & construction segment.

The APAC Hydrophobic Coatings Market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC Hydrophobic Coatings Market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. China is the largest Hydrophobic Coatings Market in this region. In China and India, the demand for hydrophobic coatings is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the growing investment in end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical and building & construction among others.

The leading players in the Hydrophobic Coatings Market are Drywired (US), BASF SE (Germany), PPG Industries (US), The 3M Company (US), NeverWet (US), and NEI Corporation (US).

Know more about the Hydrophobic Coatings Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hydrophobic-coating-market-131367116.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets