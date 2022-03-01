Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size to Increase by USD 519.19 Mn | Driven by rising demand from building and construction sector | Technavio

The global hydrophobic coatings market is forecasted to grow by USD 519.19 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by end-user (automotive, building and construction, aerospace, marine, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Key points covered in the hydrophobic coatings market study:

Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis on market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Growth Opportunities

Developing countries such as China and India are witnessing significant investments in infrastructure development. For instance, between 2019-2023, the Government of India is expected to invest about USD 1.4 trillion in infrastructure development. This has been fostering the growth of various end-user industries. Similarly, other countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Australia are also witnessing significant investments across various industries. Many such factors are creating new revenue-generating pockets for the local and global market players.

Parent Market Analysis:

Technavio categorizes the global hydrophobic coatings market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The parent global specialty chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals. The parent market is driven by the shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants and the growing demand for water-soluble polymers for water treatment.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Drivers

Growing demand from the building and construction industry

The increase in population and the rising demand for residential projects have led to a surge in construction activities globally. Besides, the factors such as rapid industrialization and the thriving manufacturing sector, especially in developing countries such as China and India have fostered the growth of the global construction industry. Hydrophobic coatings are widely used in applications such as pipes and fittings, foundations, roofing, flooring, paneling, roads, insulation, cable sheathing, and ducting. With the rise in construction activities globally, the demand for hydrophobic coatings will increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Although the growing demand for hydrophobic coatings in the automotive industry and superior properties of hydrophobic coatings will further boost the market growth, the growing adoption of bezel-less screens will reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: APAC to Dominate with 44% Global Market Share

APAC holds 44% of the global market share and is estimated to be the largest revenue contributor during the forecast period. The increase in the disposable income of the consumers, rise in government initiatives, and the growth in the penetration of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are driving the demand for hydrophobic coatings in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for hydrophobic coatings in APAC. The market in the region will witness faster growth than in other regions.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Automotive segment to generate maximum revenue

The automotive segment accounted for the highest revenue generation in the market in 2021. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the self-cleaning property and visual aesthetics of hydrophobic coatings. Also, the increase in the sales of automobiles will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Hydrophobic coatings Market: Featured Companies

New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and increased R&D activities are the major strategies adopted by vendors in the hydrophobic coatings market. Some of the key players in the hydrophobic coatings market include:

3M Co.

Co. AccuCoat Inc.

Aculon

Advanced Nanotech Lab

Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd.

Artekya Technology

BASF SE

CYTONIX

Drywired

Lotus Leaf Coatings Inc.

NEI Corp.

NeverWet LLC

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

P2i Ltd.

Pearl Global Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Sto SEA Pte. Ltd

Surfactis Technologies

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

UltraTech International Inc.

M&As/Product Launches:

Aculon – The company offers hydrophobic coatings that includes hydrofoe, hydrophil, which provides superior water repellency and protection for all surface.

AccuCoat Inc. - The company offers a wide range of thin film optical coatings such as anti-reflective, beamsplitters, dichroic and metal mirrors, filters, and ITO coatings for global customers.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 519.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AccuCoat Inc., Aculon, Advanced Nanotech Lab, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., Artekya Technology, BASF SE, CYTONIX, Drywired, Lotus Leaf Coatings Inc., NEI Corp., NeverWet LLC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., P2i Ltd., Pearl Global Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Sto SEA Pte. Ltd, Surfactis Technologies, The Sherwin-Williams Co., and UltraTech International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

