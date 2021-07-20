HydroPoint Earns Distinction for Onsite Water Management Solution

Utilizing real-time flow-monitoring IoT sensors, data use analytics, and a full-time team of water experts to provide water use visibility across an entire site, WaterCompass Enterprise enables site owners and managers to finally overcome the systemic 'water blindness' that plagues properties across the country. From sensing leaks and breaks and notifying appropriate team members as they happen, to working with on-site facility managers to solve water use anomalies – customers from retail to multi-family housing, government entities, and others – have benefited from the 24/7 visibility of their site water use.

The award is an indication that the program's expert judges consider WaterCompass Enterprise a top example of the exemplary work being done today in energy and environmental management. One judge said, "WaterCompass Enterprise provides a high probability of success in real-time water and costs savings, providing both environmental and economic benefits."

"We want to thank Environment + Energy Leader for both this award and for their timely focus on the importance of onsite water management," noted Peter Carlson, Chief Technology Officer at HydroPoint. "Only in the last few years have we seen onsite water management receive the attention it deserves. E+E Leader was one of the first to appreciate how much embedded energy is in water due to the tremendous amount of energy required to clean, transport and use. When you eliminate water waste, it helps the bottom line, minimizes risk, and saves both energy AND a vital resource."

HydroPoint is the proven leader in smart water management solutions to address the systemic water waste that occurs every hour of every day across the vast majority of sites. Its WeatherTRAK®, Baseline™, and WaterCompass product lines help companies maximize water savings, reduce operating costs, minimize business risks, and achieve sustainability goals. An EPA WaterSense® Partner of the Year, HydroPoint combines IoT technology, data analytics, and automation to optimize irrigation, flow management, and leak detection. Its solutions deliver visibility and control to commercial, government, education, and community sites. Located in the San Francisco North Bay since 2002, HydroPoint helps to reduce the world's water waste by making the best and most efficient use of our most important resource.

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

