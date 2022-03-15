HydroPoint Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 10 Most Innovative Corporate Social Responsibility Companies for 2022

Smart water management company helped business and municipal sites save over 86 billion gallons of water and $119 million in expenses in 2021

PETALUMA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HydroPoint , the market and technology leader in smart water management, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility .

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

"As we navigate the impacts of climate change, water scarcity will be the major existential challenge of humankind for the foreseeable future." said Chris Spain, CEO of HydroPoint. "We've worked with businesses to eliminate water waste and ensure that they're saving our most precious resource. This recognition by Fast Company is a testament to our technology and its role in preserving water for future generations."

HydroPoint provides smart water management solutions for the last mile of the water network: water end-users. Water takes significant energy to purify, transport and treat, so wasting it leads to significant economical and environmental costs. HydroPoint is one of only a handful of companies that provide a 360-degree approach to onsite smart water management. Its extensible IoT 360° smart water management platform provides both indoor and outdoor onsite water management; from smart irrigation to water use analytics and leak detection monitoring.

HydroPoint helps entire business sectors maximize water savings, reduce operating costs, minimize business risks and achieve sustainability goals. In 2021, HydroPoint managed 86.5 billion gallons of water, reducing water costs by $119 million. As a result, the company saw record revenues, with year-over-year revenue growth of over 37%.

To further bolster its existing suite of smart water management solutions, HydroPoint recently introduced WaterCompass Enterprise , a leak detection and water use analytics service that provides customers with real-time visibility to their onsite water usage. WaterCompass helps business properties and property owners sense water irregularities before leaks create significant problems, earning it the distinction of 2021 Product of the Year by Environment & Energy Leader.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

HydroPoint® is the proven leader in smart water management solutions. Its WeatherTRAK®, Baseline™, and WaterCompass® product lines help companies maximize water savings, reduce operating costs, minimize business risks, and achieve sustainability goals. An EPA WaterSense® Partner of the Year, HydroPoint combines IoT technology, data analytics, and automation to optimize irrigation, flow management, and leak detection. Its solutions deliver visibility and control to commercial, government, education, and community sites.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

