Hydroponic Nutrients Market to grow by USD 2.35 billion from 2021 to 2026 | 3G Green Garden Group LLC, Advanced Nutrients Ltd., Better Organix OU, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydroponic nutrients market is expected to grow by USD 2.35 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Reduction in arable land is notably driving the hydroponic nutrients market. However, factors such as the Availability of traditional farming may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Macronutrients and Micronutrients), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the hydroponic nutrients market, including 3G Green Garden Group LLC, Advanced Nutrients Ltd., Better Organix OU, BrightFarms Inc., Canna Continental, FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co., Growth Technology Ltd., HGI Worldwide Inc., HS Supplies LLC, Hydrodynamics International Inc., LumiGrow Inc., Master Garden Nutrients Ltd., Masterblend International Tyler Enterprises, Nutriculture UK Ltd., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., and Village Farms International Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Advanced Nutrients Ltd. - The company offers Hydroponic nutrient products such as OG Tea, Bud Factor X, Iguana Juice Bloom.

The hydroponic nutrients market share growth by the macronutrients segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes nutrients such as carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), potassium (K), sulfur, calcium, and magnesium. In addition, these nutrients play essential roles in energy metabolism, protein synthesis, photosynthesis, and flowering of plants. For example, nutritional nitrogen contributes to plant cell replication and protein synthesis. Additionally, nitrogen deficiency can cause plants to lose color and vitality. A high proportion of macronutrient consumption, which accounts for over 90% of total dry matter in an average plant, is the main reason for market demand. Due to the absence of soil, problems with pests and soil-borne diseases such as root rot, bacterial wilt, and crown gallare were eliminated since hydroponics do not include soil. Crop growth depends on the macronutrient ratios chosen by the end user. For example, the properties of macronutrient compounds largely depend on the N-P-K ratio. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by limited arable land, better farming practices, and technology developments, an increasing number of people as well as favorable government policies. As a result, the increase in demand for foodstuffs is directly linked to population growth. For example, the APAC region's population is expected to reach 5.1 billion by the end of 2050. The major consumers of hydroponic nutrients in the region are China , India , Japan , Malaysia , and Indonesia . APAC region, driven by growing domestic consumption and exports of vegetables and fruits of these countries. For example, Vietnam and Thailand are among the world's leading fruit exporters. Furthermore, India is the world's largest rice exporter, followed by Vietnam . In addition, China is also the largest producer and exporter of grains, beans, and other agricultural and food products. Therefore, such increased cultivation may increase the demand for hydroponic nutrients. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Hydroponic Nutrients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 2.35 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, India, Japan, Australia, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3G Green Garden Group LLC, Advanced Nutrients Ltd., Better Organix OU, BrightFarms Inc., Canna Continental, FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co., Growth Technology Ltd., HGI Worldwide Inc., HS Supplies LLC, Hydrodynamics International Inc., LumiGrow Inc., Master Garden Nutrients Ltd., Masterblend International Tyler Enterprises, Nutriculture UK Ltd., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., and Village Farms International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

