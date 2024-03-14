Hydroponics Equipment World Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of American Hydroponics, GreenTech Agro, Heliospectra, HortiMaX, HydroGarden, Hydrofarm, Hydroponic Systems, Logiqs and Signify

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydroponics Equipment World Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Hydroponic Equipment is estimated at US$4.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.6 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2023 and 2029.

Hydroponics equipment is primarily needed for indoor farming and comprises Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems, LED Grow Lights, Irrigation Systems, Control Systems and Material Handling Equipment. These form crucial inputs that need are essential while setting up a hydroponics farm. Although the initial costs of establishing an indoor hydroponics farm can seem prohibitive, longer-term returns more than justify this initial outlay. Owing to this and several other factors, hydroponic farming across the world has been witnessing exponential growth that is likely to sustain over the longer term.

This world market compendium focuses on a high level analysis of the Hydroponic Equipment market in terms of value in US$ for historical/current trends and forecast by Equipment Type - Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems, LED Grow Lights, Irrigation Systems, Control Systems and Material Handling Equipment; and Geographic Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

This report analyzes the market for Hydroponics Equipment at high level by equipment type and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2020, 2023 and 2029.

Report Segmentation

Equipment Type

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

LED Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Control Systems

Material Handling Equipment

Geographic Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Hydroponics Equipment market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Equipment Type Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Market Demand by Geographic Region Market Demand by Equipment Type

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

Modified Norway Spruce Wood Fiber Grow Medium Enhances Hydroponic Strawberry Production

Ozonation a Feasible Commercial Hydroponics Technique in Drip Irrigation

Growth of Plants Enhanced by Electrical Stimulation with Grow Lights

LED Lighting Enhances Production of Food Purpose-Based Rich Sprouts

5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS

American Hydroponics, Inc.

Controlled Environments

Freight Farms, Inc.

GreenTech Agro LLC

Heliospectra AB

HortiMaX

HydroGarden Ltd.

Hydrodynamics International, Inc.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydroponic Systems International

Logiqs BV

Signify N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1p8x

