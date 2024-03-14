Hydroponics Equipment World Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of American Hydroponics, GreenTech Agro, Heliospectra, HortiMaX, HydroGarden, Hydrofarm, Hydroponic Systems, Logiqs and Signify

14 Mar, 2024, 22:00 ET
The global market for Hydroponic Equipment is estimated at US$4.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.6 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2023 and 2029.
Hydroponics equipment is primarily needed for indoor farming and comprises Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems, LED Grow Lights, Irrigation Systems, Control Systems and Material Handling Equipment. These form crucial inputs that need are essential while setting up a hydroponics farm. Although the initial costs of establishing an indoor hydroponics farm can seem prohibitive, longer-term returns more than justify this initial outlay. Owing to this and several other factors, hydroponic farming across the world has been witnessing exponential growth that is likely to sustain over the longer term.
This world market compendium focuses on a high level analysis of the Hydroponic Equipment market in terms of value in US$ for historical/current trends and forecast by Equipment Type - Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems, LED Grow Lights, Irrigation Systems, Control Systems and Material Handling Equipment; and Geographic Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
This report analyzes the market for Hydroponics Equipment at high level by equipment type and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2020, 2023 and 2029.
Report Segmentation
Equipment Type
- Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems
- LED Grow Lights
- Irrigation Systems
- Control Systems
- Material Handling Equipment
Geographic Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Hydroponics Equipment market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Equipment Type
Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
- Market Demand by Geographic Region
Market Demand by Equipment Type
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
- Modified Norway Spruce Wood Fiber Grow Medium Enhances Hydroponic Strawberry Production
- Ozonation a Feasible Commercial Hydroponics Technique in Drip Irrigation
- Growth of Plants Enhanced by Electrical Stimulation with Grow Lights
- LED Lighting Enhances Production of Food Purpose-Based Rich Sprouts
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
- American Hydroponics, Inc.
- Controlled Environments
- Freight Farms, Inc.
- GreenTech Agro LLC
- Heliospectra AB
- HortiMaX
- HydroGarden Ltd.
- Hydrodynamics International, Inc.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.
- Hydroponic Systems International
- Logiqs BV
- Signify N.V.
