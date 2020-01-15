Hydroponics Market Size Worth $5.68 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 22.52%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydroponics market size is estimated to reach USD 5.68 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.52% from 2019 to 2025, according to the new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The adoption of smart farming technologies, such as vertical farming, which has helped the evolution of hydroponics, is expected to spur the market growth. Continuous improvements in hydroponics technologies and introduction of innovative, state-of-the-art technologies, including environmental and temperature sensing, remote growth monitoring, and automatic nutrient reading, is likely to fuel the demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

Middle East , South America , and Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness lukewarm rise in terms of adoption of hydroponics, on account of lack of government incentives to set up the infrastructure

Increasing demand for cannabis for medical and recreational uses is expected to boost the adoption among indoor farmers from Canada , Georgia , South Africa , and other such countries

NFT in the liquid hydroponic systems is one of the highly adopted methods used by indoor farmers. However, state-of-the-art NFT technique is gaining more popularity amongst the growers

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 owing to the substantial demand from countries, such as South Korea , China , India , and Hong Kong

European regional segment is likely to emerge as the prominent segment, holding the largest market share by 2025. The countries such as the Netherlands , Turkey , and Spain witness a high adoption rate of hydroponics

Mexico is projected to portray lucrative opportunities in near future, owing to the presence of market players, such as Hydroponic Systems, Cultura H, and General Hydroponics. Also, the drylands spread over 100 million hectares in the country restrict the agricultural expansion, driving the adoption of hydroponics and other vertical farming technologies

Read 85 page research report with ToC on "Hydroponics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Aggregate Systems, Liquid Systems), By Crops (Tomatoes, Lettuce, Peppers, Cucumbers, Herbs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hydroponics-market

Based on type, the hydroponics market is segregated into aggregate systems and liquid systems. The aggregate systems segment is projected to continue holding the largest market share over the forecast period. The liquid systems segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Aggregate hydroponics farming encompassed multiple technologies, namely, drip, wick, and ebb and flow. Herein, the plants are grown with the presence of a medium such as rock wool, perlite, and others. It is essential for the farmers to choose the right kind of media for certain crops, as they vary in terms of pH and thickness, which may hinder the smooth growth of roots. However, the liquid systems eliminate the use of such media and provide the nutrients directly to the roots, reducing the time required for yield. Hence, the adoption of liquid systems, such as deep water culture and Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The primary crops cultivated through the hydroponics method are tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber, and herbs. Majority of indoor farmers use hydroponic systems to grow tomatoes. As a result, the tomatoes segment dominates the entire market in 2018 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of hydroponically grown tomatoes market in 2018 owing to the high cultivation rate in Netherlands and Italy. Rising demand for organically grown, pesticide-free, and highly nutritious vegetable is expected to drive the adoption of hydroponics for the cultivation of lettuce and other leafy vegetable along with other indoor farming techniques. Among all the leafy vegetables, green leaf lettuce is increasingly gaining popularity among the growers owing to its high consumption rate and worldwide demand. However, owing to the changing and favorable regulations pertaining to the growth of legalized marijuana, the cannabis farmers across the globe are increasingly adopting the hydroponic farming method.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2018, as countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan are finding lucrative opportunities in hydroponics farming to cater to the rising food demand. However, Europe is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the favorable government scenario regarding the development and adoption of alternative farming technologies.

AeroFarms (U.S.); AMHYDRO (U.S.); Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada); Emirates Hydroponics Farms (UAE); Freight Farms (U.S.); Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. (U.S.); Heliospectra AB (Sweden); LumiGrow (U.S.); Signify Holding (the Netherlands); and Terra Tech Corp (U.S.) are some of the eminent providers and vendors of hydroponic equipment and solutions. These companies, along with other local or global market players, continually emphasize geographic expansion and product development. They have realized the lucrative opportunities in the urban regions of developed countries, such as U.S., China, U.K., and Japan.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hydroponics market based on type, crops, and region:

Hydroponics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Aggregate Systems



Liquid Systems

Hydroponics Crops Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Tomatoes



Lettuce



Peppers



Cucumbers



Herbs



Others

Hydroponics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Rest of World

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Plant Phenotyping Equipment Market – The global plant phenotyping equipment market size was valued at USD 124.75 million in 2017. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.51% from 2018 to 2025.

The global plant phenotyping equipment market size was valued at in 2017. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.51% from 2018 to 2025. Farm Management Software Market – The global farm management software market size was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2016. Increasing implementation of cloud computing for real-time farm data management is one of the key trends stimulating market growth.

The global farm management software market size was valued at in 2016. Increasing implementation of cloud computing for real-time farm data management is one of the key trends stimulating market growth. Agriculture Drone Market – The global agriculture drone market was valued at USD 193.4 million in 2015. The increasing investments rendered to the manufacturers, by the venture firms, are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.