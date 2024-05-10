Hydroponics Technologies Market size is set to grow by USD 558.97 mn from 2023-2027, facilitation in soil and space-saving to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydroponics technologies market size is estimated to grow by USD 558.97 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 15.4% during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 558.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.4 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands Key companies profiled AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc.

Market Driver

The hydroponics technologies market showcases a range of offerings from vendors, including advanced growing systems with enhanced yield rates. For instance, SuperCloset provides Bubble Flow Buckets, manufactured from food-grade heavy-duty plastic for superior durability and hygiene. Their ECO Series pump ensures quiet and reliable operations. Additionally, SuperCloset offers a 32-Site Super Flow Hydroponic Grow System, a combination of ebb and flow, AeroPonics, and NFT systems. Key market components include HVAC systems, fans, ventilation, irrigation systems, control systems, rails, lights, setup costs, recurring costs, and startups. Easy Urban Garden certification, organic practices, and deep water culture (DWC) are also integral to this sector. Macronutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as micronutrients, play a crucial role in plant growth. Potency can be affected by discoloration, stunted growth, or scattered spots during the vegetative stage and foliage production. The fruits segment encompasses berries such as strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, and raspberries, with greenhouse crop production utilizing greenhouses from companies like Signify Holding, Artechno, and Philips GreenPower. Indoor cultivation, including cannabis, is a significant application for hydroponics technologies.

Market Challenges

Hydroponics technologies, primarily utilized in indoor and vertical farming, necessitate various types and substantial investment. Indoor farms, with 10-tier systems, can cost 10-15 times more than greenhouses, reaching USD4,500 - USD5,000 per square meter. Factors influencing this market include diseases, climate change, environmental regulations, water usage, market opportunities, population growth, year-round production, higher yields, and energy efficiency. LED grow lights, lighting technology, and energy requirements are essential considerations for hydroponic growers, catering to diverse application sectors such as fruits, herbs, leafy vegetables, organic strawberries, and high-value organic crops. Traditional agriculture systems face challenges like climatic changes, soil, and land resources, making hydroponics an attractive alternative for home gardeners, professional growers, supermarkets, restaurants, and commercial growers.

Segment Overview

This hydroponics technologies market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 Environment and climate control systems

1.2 Grow lights

1.3 Farm management systems

1.4 Material handling systems Type 2.1 Aggregate system

2.2 Liquid system Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Environment and climate control systems- Hydroponics technologies have revolutionized the agricultural sector, enabling home growers to produce nutrient-rich water crops in various containers, such as buckets, rafts, and waterbeds. These systems utilize Styrofoam, mineral solutions, or chemical solutions to deliver essential macronutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium directly to the plant roots. Home growers benefit from operational simplicity and climate control, ensuring optimal growing conditions for vegetables, fruits, and even cannabis or marijuana. The fruits segment, including berries like strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, and raspberries, thrives in hydroponic systems, offering nutritionally superior produce with minimal discoloration, stunted growth, or scattered spots during the vegetative stage and foliage production. Significant players in the hydroponics market include Signify Holding, Artechno, and Philips GreenPower, providing innovative solutions for indoor cultivation. Greenhouse crop production has seen a surge in popularity due to the controlled environment, which enhances the potency and quality of the produce. Artificial ripening agents are sometimes used to ensure consistent fruit ripening. As the global population continues to grow, food production becomes a critical concern, with arable land limited. Hydroponics technologies offer a promising solution, allowing for efficient use of resources and increased productivity, even in areas with unfavorable climates. Sensing technologies are also being integrated into hydroponic systems to monitor nutrient levels and optimize crop growth. Traditional soil cultivation still has its merits, but hydroponics provides an alternative, offering numerous advantages, including improved nutrient uptake, operational simplicity, and climate control.

Research Analysis

In the evolving agricultural landscape, hydroponics technologies have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional farming methods. Consumers increasingly seek out organic foods, grown without the use of chemicals, and hydroponics offers a solution. This method of indoor cultivation allows for the growth of leafy greens and vegetables, free from the impact of climatic changes and soil degradation. Hydroponic farming utilizes mineral solutions instead of soil to feed plant roots, ensuring optimal nutrient intake and higher yields. Professional growers and home gardeners alike have embraced hydroponics for its operational simplicity. However, it's essential to note that this method also requires a consistent water supply and careful monitoring. While hydroponics can produce nutritionally superior vegetables, it's crucial to avoid the use of artificial ripening agents to maintain the integrity of the produce. Moreover, hydroponics can be applied to various crops, including those traditionally grown in soil, such as cannabis and marijuana. As we navigate the complexities of resource management in an ever-changing agricultural landscape, hydroponics technologies offer a promising avenue for sustainable and efficient food production.

Market Research Overview

Hydroponics Technologies Market: A Growing Industry in Sustainable Agriculture The Hydroponics Technologies Market is experiencing significant growth in the agricultural sector. This farming method, which involves growing plants without soil using mineral nutrient solutions, has gained popularity due to its water efficiency and productivity. Consumers and farmers alike are recognizing the benefits of hydroponics, including faster crop growth, higher yields, and reduced water usage. Farms using hydroponics technology are found in various regions worldwide, including Consumers and Europe. In the US, urban farming initiatives have led to the rise of hydroponic farms in cities, providing fresh produce to local communities. Hydroponics is also being used in greenhouses for the production of fruits, vegetables, and herbs. The hydroponics industry is driven by advances in technology, including the use of LED lights for plant growth and automated nutrient delivery systems. These innovations have made hydroponics more accessible and cost-effective for farmers. Additionally, the increasing demand for locally grown and organic produce is fueling the growth of the hydroponics technologies market. In conclusion, the hydroponics technologies market is a dynamic and innovative industry that is transforming the way we grow food. With its water efficiency, productivity, and environmental benefits, hydroponics is poised to become a key player in sustainable agriculture.

