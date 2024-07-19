Hydroponics Technologies Market size is set to grow by USD 737.5 mn from 2024-2028, Facilitation in soil and space-saving to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydroponics technologies market size is estimated to grow by USD 737.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 17.38% during the forecast period. Facilitation in soil and space-saving is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems. However, high investment cost of hydroponics technologies poses a challenge. Key market players include AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global hydroponics technologies market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Technology (Environment and climate control systems, Grow lights, Farm management systems, and Material handling systems), Type (Aggregate system and Liquid system), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Hydroponics technology vendors offer diverse growing systems, including lighting, benching, ventilation, irrigation, screening, and control systems from Hortisystems UK Ltd. Another example is AmHydro's nutrient film technique systems, which ensure uniform crop production, cleanliness, and space optimization. Notably, NFTs utilize closed-loop irrigation, conserving water for growers. These advancements enhance yield, potentially driving the global hydroponics market's expansion during the forecast period.

The Hydroponics Technologies Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the areas of HVAC systems, fans, and ventilation for effective climate control. Irrigation systems and control systems ensure precise nutrient delivery, while rails, lights, and setup costs remain key considerations for startups like Easy Urban Garden. Certification for organic production is a trend, with deep water culture (DWC) systems using nutrient-rich water gaining popularity among home growers. HVAC, fans, and irrigation systems contribute to higher setup costs, while recurring costs include energy for lights and nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Macronutrients maintain plant health, preventing issues such as discoloration, stunted growth, and scattered spots during the vegetative stage and foliage production. The fruits segment, including berries like strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, and raspberries, is a growing area in greenhouse crop production. Companies like Signify Holding, Artechno, Philips GreenPower, and Indoor cultivation are leading innovators in this space, particularly in the cannabis industry. Storage containers, buckets, rafts, waterbeds, Styrofoam, and water culture systems are essential components of hydroponic setups.

Market Challenges

Hydroponics technologies are essential for indoor and vertical farming, involving various systems such as nutrient film technique, deep water culture, and aeroponics. The initial investment for setting up an indoor farm using hydroponics technologies is significantly higher than traditional farming methods, such as greenhouses. An indoor farm with a 10-tier setup can cost between USD4,500 to USD5,000 per square meter, which is approximately 15 times the cost of a greenhouse equipped with basic necessities like heaters, ventilators, and thermal screens. The return on investment to cover the initial investment takes around 5 to 7 years. Consequently, the high investment cost may hinder the growth of the global hydroponics technologies market during the forecast period.

to per square meter, which is approximately 15 times the cost of a greenhouse equipped with basic necessities like heaters, ventilators, and thermal screens. The return on investment to cover the initial investment takes around 5 to 7 years. Consequently, the high investment cost may hinder the growth of the global hydroponics technologies market during the forecast period. The Hydroponics Technologies Market faces several challenges, including diseases, climate change, and environmental regulations. These factors require continuous innovation to ensure healthy crop growth and sustainability. With the World's population projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, year-round production and higher yields are essential. LED grow lights, a lighting technology, offer energy efficiency and customizable light spectrums, extending the growing season and increasing crop volumes. Hydroponics is ideal for high-value organic crops like fruits, herbs, and leafy vegetables, even in limited land resources. Indoor farming, including vertical farming, is a growing application sector, especially for home gardeners and professional growers. Energy efficiency, lifespan, and crop type are crucial considerations when choosing between LED grow lights, high-pressure sodium (HPS), and metal halide lamps. Supermarkets and restaurants seek hydroponically grown produce for productivity and consistent environmental conditions. Despite challenges, hydroponics offers opportunities to meet the demands of an expanding population and changing climate while reducing water usage compared to traditional agriculture systems. Commercial hydroponic growers must navigate energy requirements and equipment costs to maximize profits.

Segment Overview

This hydroponics technologies market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 Environment and climate control systems

1.2 Grow lights

1.3 Farm management systems

1.4 Material handling systems Type 2.1 Aggregate system

2.2 Liquid system Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Environment and climate control systems- The hydroponics technologies market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient agricultural practices. These systems allow plants to grow without soil, using nutrient solutions instead. This method conserves water, reduces the use of pesticides, and allows for year-round production. Major players in the market include Nufarm, General Hydroponics, and BrightAgro. Companies invest in research and development to improve yields and create cost-effective solutions. The market is expected to continue expanding due to its numerous benefits for farmers and consumers alike.

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

Research Analysis

Hydroponics, a revolutionary farming technology, allows the growth of plants without soil, using mineral solutions instead. This method is gaining popularity due to its ability to produce organic foods in an alternative farming system, making it ideal for consumers seeking fresh, nutritionally superior vegetables and leafy greens, even in climatic changes. Hydroponics offers higher yields, using less water and resources compared to traditional agriculture. Home gardeners and professional growers alike benefit from its operational simplicity. Indoor cultivation enables year-round production, particularly for temperature-sensitive crops like cannabis and marijuana. However, the use of artificial ripening agents and mineral solutions raises concerns for some consumers. The debate continues between hydroponics and traditional farming methods, with each having its advantages and disadvantages. Ultimately, the choice depends on individual preferences, resources, and sustainability considerations.

Market Research Overview

Hydroponics technology is revolutionizing the agriculture industry by providing an alternative to traditional farming methods, particularly for producing organic foods in urban areas. Consumers are increasingly demanding fresh, local produce, leading to a growing interest in hydroponics for leafy greens, vegetables, and even fruits. This sustainable option uses water and fertilizers instead of agricultural land and chemicals, making it an attractive solution for addressing water resources and land shortages. However, hydroponic farming requires significant investment in hydroponic equipment and expertise, limiting its accessibility for smaller farmers. Hydroponic systems, including NFT, DWC, and ebb and flow, can be set up in various locations such as rooftops, warehouses, and shipping containers, reducing transportation and logistics costs. Year-round harvesting is possible with hydroponics, minimizing food wastage and providing a consistent supply of fresh produce. Despite the high initial investment and expertise required, hydroponics offers higher yields and year-round production, making it an attractive option for high-value organic crops like herbs, leafy vegetables, and even fruits. Hydroponic systems can be used for both indoor and outdoor farming, with LED grow lights and energy-efficient lighting technologies like high-pressure sodium (HPS) and metal halide lamps enhancing crop growth. However, hydroponics also faces challenges such as pests, diseases, and environmental regulations, as well as concerns regarding water usage and carbon footprint. Climate change and the limited availability of arable land further highlight the need for sustainable agricultural solutions like hydroponics. The world's population continues to grow, increasing the demand for fresh, organic produce, creating significant market opportunities for hydroponics technologies. In summary, hydroponics offers a sustainable alternative to traditional farming methods, providing fresh, organic produce year-round with higher yields. However, it requires significant investment and expertise, and faces challenges related to pests, diseases, and environmental regulations. Despite these challenges, the growing demand for local, organic produce and the limited availability of arable land make hydroponics a promising solution for addressing the world's agricultural needs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Technology

Environment And Climate Control Systems



Grow Lights



Farm Management Systems



Material Handling Systems

Type

Aggregate System



Liquid System

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

