Hydroponics Technologies Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.4%, Facilitation in soil and space-saving is the major factor notably driving market growth- Share, Growth, and Industry statistics

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydroponics technologies market size is estimated to grow by USD 558.97 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4% according to Technavio. Facilitation in soil and space-saving is the major factor notably driving market growth. ly, approximately 6 to 7 million hectares of agricultural land are lost due to urbanization, industrial development, soil degradation, and erosion. The rapid population increase poses a challenge to meeting food demand, given the limited agricultural land. In this context, vertical and indoor farming emerge as alternative solutions. Hydroponics technology enables intensified yields, requiring only about 10% of the land used in traditional agriculture to produce a comparable amount of fruits and vegetables. As a result, hydroponics technologies promote soil and space efficiency, contributing to market growth during the forecast period. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydroponics Technologies Market 2023-2027
Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017 - 2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.4%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 558.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

12.4

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc.

  • Vendors: 15+, Including AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc., among others
  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
  • Segments: Technology (Environment and climate control systems, Grow lights, Farm management systems, and Material handling systems), Type (Aggregate system and Liquid system), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

An increase in the offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The high investment cost of hydroponics technologies is a major challenge hindering market growth. Sample report!

The Vertical Farming Technologies Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.14% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,272.26 million.

The aeroponics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.84% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,928.87 million.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
7 Market Segmentation by Type
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Company Landscape
12 Company Analysis
13 Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

