Hydroponics technologies market to Grow by USD 558.97 million from 2022 to 2027 | Facilitation in soil and space-saving drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the hydroponics technologies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 558.97 million. Facilitation in soil and space-saving is the major factor notably driving market growth. About 6-7 million hectares of agricultural land are lost due to urbanization, industrial development, degradation, and soil erosion Across the globe. Rapid population growth creates challenges in meeting food needs due to limited agricultural land. In this context, vertical and indoor farming emerge as alternatives. Hydroponic technology allows for increased yields, requiring only about 10% of the land used in traditional agriculture to produce the same amount of fruit and vegetables. Thus, hydroponic technology promotes land and space efficiency, driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Hydroponics technologies market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The hydroponics technologies market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer hydroponics technologies in the market are AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc. and others.

The global hydroponics technologies market is at its growing stage.

Company Offerings -

The company offers hydroponics technologies for food and agri industries Argus Control Systems Ltd.: The company offers hydroponics technologies for applications such as Bioscience research, Specialty growing, and commercial horticulture.

Hydroponics Technologies Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented this market by technology (environment and climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems), type (aggregate system and liquid system), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The environment and climate control systems segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Environmental systems such as heaters, air conditioners, chillers, fans, carbon dioxide generators, and irrigation systems are used to create an ideal man-made environment that can simulate natural conditions course. To monitor various aspects of the growing area that are important for crop health, growers can use environmental monitoring equipment. Advanced features offered by leading market players will fuel demand for climate and environmental control systems during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hydroponics technologies market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hydroponics technologies market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region showing significant growth is Europe . Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of the quality difference between greenhouse and hydroponic vegetables is continuing to drive the hydroponic market in the region. These technologies are mainly used to grow cucumbers, spinach, peppers, and lettuce. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Hydroponics Technologies Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Trends - An increase in the offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems is an emerging trend shaping market growth.

Major challenges - The high investment cost of hydroponics technologies is a major challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Hydroponics Technologies Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydroponics technologies market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hydroponics technologies market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hydroponics technologies market across Europe, APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hydroponics technologies market companies.

Hydroponics Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 558.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.4 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

