Hydroponics Technologies Market to grow by USD 558.97 million from 2022 to 2027|Facilitation in soil and space-saving drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydroponics technologies market size is estimated to grow by USD 558.97 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4% according to Technavio.

hydroponics technologies market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydroponics Technologies Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc., among others

: 15+, Including AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Technology (Environment and climate control systems, Grow lights, Farm management systems, and Material handling systems), Type (Aggregate system and Liquid system), and Geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the hydroponics technologies market, request a sample report

Hydroponics technologies market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Hydroponics technologies market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc.

Hydroponics Technologies Market – Market Dynamics

Driver

Facilitation in soil and space-saving is the major factor notably driving market growth. Globally, approximately 6 to 7 million hectares of agricultural land are lost due to urbanization, industrial development, soil degradation, and erosion. The rapid population increase poses a challenge to meeting food demand, given the limited agricultural land. In this context, vertical and indoor farming emerge as alternative solutions. Hydroponics technology enables intensified yields, requiring only about 10% of the land used in traditional agriculture to produce a comparable amount of fruits and vegetables. As a result, hydroponics technologies promote soil and space efficiency, contributing to market growth during the forecast period.

Trends

An increase in the offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Vendors are introducing a variety of hydroponic growing systems with higher yield rates, which can impact market growth. For example, SuperCloset offers the Bubble Flow Buckets system made from food-grade heavy-duty plastic, ensuring enhanced durability and hygiene standards for plant production. The system is equipped with an ECO Series pump featuring an oil-free high magnetic rotor, ceramic shaft, and bearings, ensuring reliable and quiet operations. Additionally, the company provides the model 32-Site Super Flow Hydroponic Grow System, which combines several hydroponic growing systems like ebb and flow, AeroPonics, and NFT into one, leading to significantly improved yields. These advancements may positively influence the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The high investment cost of hydroponics technologies is a major challenge hindering market growth. Hydroponics technologies are predominantly utilized in indoor farming or vertical farming, requiring various setups to operate effectively. However, compared to other agricultural options, the initial investment costs for these hydroponic technologies are considerably higher. For instance, setting up an indoor farm can cost around 10 to 15 times more than a greenhouse farm, which includes additional expenses for heaters, ventilators, thermal screens, and other equipment. Moreover, the return on investment to recoup the initial outlay typically takes around 5 to 7 years. Therefore, the high investment cost involved may pose a challenge to the demand for hydroponics technologies during the forecast period, potentially hindering the growth of the global market in focus.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Hydroponics Technologies Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydroponics technologies market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the hydroponics technologies market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hydroponics technologies market across Europe, APAC, North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hydroponics technologies market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Vertical Farming Technologies Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.14% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,272.26 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics), type (shipping container and building-based), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing need to meet the rising demand for food products is driving growth in a vertical farming technologies market.

The aeroponics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.84% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,928.87 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (low-pressure aeroponics, high-pressure aeroponics, and ultrasonic fogger aeroponics), type (indoor farming and outdoor farming), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Growing focus on reducing labor costs for farming is the key factor driving the growth of the global aeroponics market.

Hydroponics Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 558.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.4 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hydroponics technologies market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global hydroponics technologies market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 Environment and climate control systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Environment and climate control systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Environment and climate control systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Environment and climate control systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Environment and climate control systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Grow lights - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Grow lights - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Grow lights - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Grow lights - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Grow lights - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Farm management systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Farm management systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Farm management systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Farm management systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Farm management systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Material handling systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Material handling systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Material handling systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Material handling systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Material handling systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Aggregate system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Aggregate system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Aggregate system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Aggregate system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Aggregate system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Liquid system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Liquid system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Liquid system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Liquid system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Liquid system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AmHydro

Exhibit 119: AmHydro - Overview



Exhibit 120: AmHydro - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: AmHydro - Key offerings

12.4 Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Argus Control Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Argus Control Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Argus Control Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Cox Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 125: Cox Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cox Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Cox Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Fork Farms

Exhibit 128: Fork Farms - Overview



Exhibit 129: Fork Farms - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Fork Farms - Key offerings

12.7 Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs.

Exhibit 131: Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs. - Key offerings

12.8 GrowLife Inc

Exhibit 134: GrowLife Inc - Overview



Exhibit 135: GrowLife Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: GrowLife Inc - Key offerings

12.9 Hawthorne Gardening Co.

Exhibit 137: Hawthorne Gardening Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Hawthorne Gardening Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Hawthorne Gardening Co. - Key offerings

12.10 Hortisystems UK Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Hortisystems UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Hortisystems UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Hortisystems UK Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Hydrodynamics International Inc.

Exhibit 143: Hydrodynamics International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hydrodynamics International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Hydrodynamics International Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 146: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 147: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 149: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.13 KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV

Exhibit 151: KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV - Overview



Exhibit 152: KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV - Key offerings

12.14 LOGIQS B.V.

Exhibit 154: LOGIQS B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 155: LOGIQS B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: LOGIQS B.V. - Key offerings

12.15 MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies

Exhibit 157: MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies - Overview



Exhibit 158: MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies - Key offerings

12.16 Thanet Earth Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Thanet Earth Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Thanet Earth Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Thanet Earth Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Village Farms International Inc.

Exhibit 163: Village Farms International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Village Farms International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Village Farms International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Village Farms International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Village Farms International Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio